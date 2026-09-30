(Photo: RDNE Stock project/via Pexels) Business by Sidnee Michelle ForbesBLK Names 25 Black-Owned Businesses To Watch In 2026 The list arrives as Black-owned employer businesses continue to account for billions of dollars in economic activity.







ForbesBLK is spotlighting 25 Black-owned businesses that are creating jobs and generating significant revenue across industries ranging from technology and healthcare to construction and manufacturing, Forbes reports.

Forbes unveiled its inaugural “25 Top Businesses to Watch” list Sept. 28, recognizing Black-owned employer businesses based on factors including revenue, growth, longevity, and industry reputation. Collectively, the companies featured employ more than 16,000 people, according to Forbes.

The list arrives as Black-owned employer businesses continue to account for billions of dollars in economic activity. More than 200,000 Black-owned businesses had employees in 2023, generating $249 billion in revenue and supporting more than 1.8 million jobs, according to Census Bureau data.

Among the companies recognized is Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, founded and led by Troy Taylor. The Tampa-based bottler generated $2.2 billion in revenue in 2025 and employs more than 5,000 people, according to the outlet.

The number of Black-owned businesses in the U.S. with at least one employee topped 200,000 for the first time ever in 2023, a 62% jump from 2017, according to the latest report from Brookings Institution.



In honor of these employers and builders, @ForbesBLK set out to find 25… pic.twitter.com/rFH53cmfVh — Forbes (@Forbes) September 28, 2026

Voltava, founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, also made the list. The automotive manufacturing group generates approximately $2.3 billion in revenue and employs more than 5,000 workers.

The list also includes Thompson Hospitality, which provides dining services to corporations and 18 historically Black colleges and universities; Cityblock Health, a healthcare company serving nearly 200,000 members; and Squire Technologies, whose technology platform serves more than 3,000 barbershops.

McKissack, founded in 1905 and recognized as the nation’s oldest Black-owned construction firm, is also among the honorees. The family-owned company has worked on more than 6,000 projects and expects revenue to reach $118 million in 2026, according to the outlet. Cheryl McKissack Daniel, a fifth-generation owner, transitioned from CEO to board chair after leading the company for 25 years.

Forbes employed different benchmarks for established companies and venture-backed startups. Established businesses generally needed annual revenue between $75 million and $2.5 billion to qualify, while venture-backed companies that did not meet the revenue threshold were required to have valuations of at least $100 million.

The publication also consulted organizations, including the National Minority Supplier Development Council and U.S. Black Chambers, along with venture capital firms, to identify companies for consideration. Forbes said financial information was verified using company data, news reports, and third-party sources.

The inaugural list provides a snapshot of Black-owned companies operating at scale, from a construction business founded more than a century ago to newer technology companies attracting outside investment and expanding their reach.

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