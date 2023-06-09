David Bozeman Accepts New Appointment As C.H. Robinson’s CEO

Chicago-born leader Dave Bozeman is planning his big move to the Twin Cities for the opportunity to lead the next chapter of the global logistics company C.H. Robinson.

The Star Tribune reported that Bozeman will lead the charge as the company’s next CEO and a member of the Board of Directors. After a comprehensive and thoughtful search process, his appointment will begin on June 26, 2023, to succeed interim CEO and board member Scott Anderson.

With $30 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, C.H. Robinson has previously ranked as the No. 1 large company in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s 15th annual Best Places to Work list. It is devoted to solving logistics problems and continually giving back to the various communities contributing to the company’s achievement.

As he charters new territory, Bozeman is making it his business to bring the best out of C.H. Robinson while prioritizing customer service and efficiency. He is committed to being a sounding board and is honored to meet the team.

“I have long admired C.H. Robinson as an industry-leading asset-light logistics provider and for its customer focus. C.H. Robinson has superior global services and capabilities, and I couldn’t be more excited about working with the incredible Robinson team as we embark on this next chapter of growth and success together,” Bozeman wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing the big news.

According to The STAT Trade Times., Jodee Kozlak, chair of the Board of Directors of C.H. Robinson, said in a statement the company is thrilled to welcome Bozeman to the team.

“Dave is a seasoned executive who has a strong track record of reinventing complex operating models with industry-wide impact, proven expertise in global supply chain and logistics management through various economic cycles and extensive experience leading high-performing teams and cultures to drive results,” Kozlak continued in a news release, per STAT.

Bozeman brings a plethora of experience in the auto manufacturing and logistics industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing design from Bradley University and a master’s in engineering management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Throughout his 30-year career, the Chicago native has built and transformed global transportation businesses and teams while striving to drive long-term results. Most recently, the Michigan-based executive served as vice president of the Ford Customer Service Division and vice president of Enthusiast Vehicles for Ford Blue of Ford Motor Co., where he ensured smooth business operations for some of Ford’s most notable vehicle brands.

Before joining Ford, Bozeman departed Amazon as its VP of Transportation Services in 2022. He was one of two top Black Amazon executives who exited then.