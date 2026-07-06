Technology by Selena Hill AI Fails To Rise To The Occasion As Ford Rehires 300 Veteran Engineers The automaker says artificial intelligence alone couldn't replicate the expertise of seasoned engineers







Ford is acknowledging that artificial intelligence has limits. After relying on AI-powered systems to improve vehicle quality inspections, the automaker has rehired more than 300 veteran engineers and quality inspectors after the technology failed to match the judgment and expertise of experienced employees, reports BBC.

The move comes as companies across industries race to integrate AI into their operations to reduce labor costs and increase productivity. Ford had expanded the technology across parts of its manufacturing process, including deploying AI-powered quality inspections at its factories.

“Artificial intelligence is a fantastic tool, but it’s only as good as the information you use to train it,” said Charles Poon, Ford’s vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, according to BBC.

Poon acknowledged that Ford underestimated the value of its most experienced engineers as it accelerated its AI adoption.

“Over prior years, we didn’t pay as much attention as we should have to the experience of our most knowledgeable engineers that have been with us through many product cycles,” he said.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has previously championed AI’s potential to reshape the workforce. In an interview with author Walter Isaacson last year, Farley said, “AI will leave a lot of white collar people behind.”

The automaker has been integrating AI throughout its manufacturing operations. During an October earnings call, Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra told investors the company was “deploying AI across the entire industrial system,” including installing 900 AI-powered cameras at its plants “to detect quality issues at the source and help us mitigate supply disruptions.”

However, Ford’s latest assessment suggests the technology alone wasn’t enough to deliver the results executives expected.

“Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that would produce a high-quality product,” Poon said.

According to the executive, automated systems lacked the institutional knowledge and practical experience of veteran technicians, many of whom had already left the company before their expertise could be incorporated into the AI models.

“We recognised that for us to enhance some of our automation and machine learning and artificial intelligence tools we needed to ensure that they were trained by the most experienced individuals,” Poon said.

Those veteran employees have since returned not only to help train Ford’s AI systems but also to mentor younger engineers.

Ford’s acknowledgment comes after it recently reclaimed the top spot among mainstream brands in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for the first time since 2010. In a statement, Ford said “reaching best-in-class quality required a significant talent refresh,” including replacing senior leaders across engineering, manufacturing and supply chain operations and hiring approximately 300 veteran engineers “who carry the hard-earned wisdom of decades of design.”

RELATED CONTENT: Ford Motor Invests $6M in Motown Museum Expansion