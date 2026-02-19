News by Sharelle B. McNair ‘Grieving Grandma’ Says She Doesn’t Wanna Hear ‘Nothing About That Racist Stuff’ During BHM Celebration Cook took the stage in front of a room of Black Trump supporters to share why she has such love for the 47th president “because he keeps it real, just like Grandma.”







Forlesia Cook, a grieving grandmother from Washington, D.C., stole the show at the White House’s Black History Month celebration, praising President Donald Trump for minimizing crime in the city and catching the killer of her 22-year-old grandson.

Cook took the stage in front of a room of Black Trump supporters to share why she has such love for the 47th president, “because he keeps it real, just like Grandma.”

She continued to list the reasons she feels she can “trust” him, starting with sending authorities to her house to work on the murder case of her grandson, Marty William McMillan Jr. ”It seems like nobody cared…we marched, and we rallied and nobody heard us, Democrats,” she said while professing “her cup runneth over.”

“Get mad at me. Until this Republican sent his constituents, his people out there to interview me in my home. Have you ever heard of a thing?”

The grandmother then claimed she was invited twice to testify before Congress on the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which she claims will change crime in the District of Columbia. “If you take a life, you do life, just that simple,” she said, met with applause, while Trump looked on in awe.

“I love him. I don’t wanna hear nothing you have to say about that racist stuff, and don’t be looking at me on the news, hating on me because I’m standing up for somebody that deserves to be standing for. Get off the man’s back! Let him do his job! He’s doing the right thing! And Grandma said it!”

MUST-WATCH: D.C. resident Forlesia Cook, who lost her grandson to murder, thanks President Trump for his work to Make America Safe Again in an incredible speech at the White House Black History Month Reception. 👏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cgxn8QFMev — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 18, 2026

Besides Trump, Cook is standing up for her grandson, who on April 23, 2017, left for a date and never returned. Four months later, his remains were found on the side of a Maryland highway, having been shot multiple times, according to the New York Post. His killer, John Jabar McRae, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the crime in 2024, after he was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

The annual Black History Month celebration, recognizing 100 years of the celebratory month, comes just days after continuous accusations of racism flew against Trump for a highly offensive post depicting the Obamas as apes. While the White House claimed a staffer posted it, the president later admitted he wouldn’t apologize for it.

As the clip of Cook and other fiery supporters praising the president circulated on the internet, indifferent remarks began to fly in, some claiming she was paid to speak, while others found her speech inspiring.

Others continued to keep their foot on his neck, reminding everyone that he is at the center of the Epstein Files investigation.

Trump spoke to the crowd as well, addressing the death of Rev. Jesse Jackson, expressing his love for Nicki Minaj, and announcing that former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson will soon be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the country.

