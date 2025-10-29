News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton What?! Police Say Former Syracuse Avis Budget Employee Allegedly Stole 47 Cars and Rented Them Out Milton W. Thompson III is accused of stealing the vehicles and renting them out.







A former Avis Budget car rental employee is wanted by police officers for allegedly stealing close to 50 vehicles and renting them to central New York residents.

According to Syracuse.com, 31-year-old Milton W. Thompson III allegedly took 47 vehicles from Avis Budget Car Rental at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport campus between June and August.

The value of the stolen vehicles was estimated to be over $1 million. Forty-two have been recovered so far.

Thompson is wanted on two felony charges: Second-degree grand larceny, a Class C felony, and first-degree scheme to defraud, a Class E felony. Several others were arrested and charged with unlawful use of a vehicle. Police officials have not publicly identified them.

Jason Terreri, executive director of the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA), refused to answer questions about the case during a phone call with Syracuse.com.

No details have emerged on how the vehicles were stolen or how Thompson rented them to people. An SRAA spokesperson said the former employee had “inside knowledge” of the car rental’s operations that enabled him to commit the thefts.

No further information was revealed regarding how long Thompson had worked at the company, when he last worked there, or how long Avis Budget had known about the theft and the scheme to rent out the vehicles.

There were also no details about whether anyone else was involved or if Thompson had any accomplices in his scheme.

The Associated Press reported that Avis Budget released a statement saying company officials were aware of the allegations and were cooperating with airport police in the investigation.

Police are asking that anyone with information on Thompson or his whereabouts contact the airport police department at 315-455-3500 or PD_Supervisor@sraapd.org.

