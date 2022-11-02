Former Bank Executive Latasha Causey Becomes First Black Woman Track President in NASCAR History

Phoenix Raceway is preparing to start its engines with a new superior set to lead the track in 2023 and beyond.

NASCAR announced that Latasha Causey would become the new president of the track in Avondale, making her the first Black woman track president in NASCAR history. The former bank executive and Phoenix native will reportedly replace Julie Giese, becoming the second woman to hold the position at the track.

According to ABC 15, Causey stated, “I have been fortunate to call The Valley’ home’ my entire life, and I could not be more grateful to become the next leader of Phoenix Raceway.”

“I’ve been a business leader for well over 20 years,” Causey told the outlet on Tuesday. “That is what I bring to the table. But, I am also a community leader. I have been a long-time community leader and servant leader here in this community. Whether through my volunteerism, non-profit boards or just really getting my hands dirty in the community.”

NBC reported that the Arizona State University graduate is a founding member of the NASCAR Accelerators host committee alongside other business leaders who serve as Arizona’s ambassadors for NASCAR. Causey was named one of 2021’s Most Influential Women in Arizona, in addition to an honor from the Phoenix Business Journal as a part of their 2018 Outstanding Women in Business Awards.

“Latasha’s track record speaks for itself as a highly experienced executive that prioritizes relationships and giving back to the community – also core values of ours at NASCAR,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer, in a statement released by the speedway.