Former Best Buy Store Manager Makes History, Launches Black-Owned Vegan Beauty and Cosmetic Brand

Meet Stefan McClinnahan, the founder and president of Olazion, one of the fastest-growing Black-owned beauty and cosmetics company. Based in Reston, Va., his brand offers a variety of vegan products that include a luxurious offering of various body wash, hand soaps, lotions, body sprays, body butters, sugar scrubs, fragrances, laundry detergent, deodorant, and soon baby wash.

Stefan has over 20 years of retail experience and 16 years of that has been in management, which included managing stores for Best Buy. That vast retail experience allowed him to learn the importance of providing quality products while understating the importance of not sacrificing quality for profit. It also presented him with the opportunity to gain more knowledge of the African American demographic and figure out ways to provide quality products at reasonable prices.

The Olazion brand boosts seventeen fabulous foaming hand soaps which feature some of their most popular products which include: eucalyptus mint, lemon sugar, rose, Japanese cherry blossom, tobacco vanilla, and baby powder… just to name a few. Maintenance for your skin occurs inside and outside of your body and requires a regular routine to provide proper nourishment and support for you and your skin.

Via its philanthropic efforts, for every product ordered, the company donates $0.25 to the Equal Justice Initiative to support ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States, challenge racial and economic injustice, and protect basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society.

Taking care of your body and your skin is an essential part of everyday life, therefore what you use on them should be as equally important. For that reason, if you’re hoping to rejuvenate and bring an outpouring of pure delight and silkiness to your otherwise dry hands, body, and feet, look no further than Olazion. All Olazion products are vegan made in the United States and only use ingredients that support the intended purpose of the product.

For more information on their line of products, please visit their official website at Olazion.com as well as follow them via all of their social media outlets.

His products are also being sold online by Walmart and Amazon.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.