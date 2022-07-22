Former ‘Black Ink Crew New York’ Cast Member, Ceaser Emanuel Turns Himself In to Face Animal Cruelty Charges

Late last month, Black Ink Crew New York star Ceaser Emanuel was fired from the reality TV show after a disturbing Ring video captured the VH1 star abusing his dog.

According to TMZ, the former cast member has turned himself in to face the consequences of his alleged activities.

Emanuel reportedly turned himself in earlier this week to police officials in Georgia. He is facing animal cruelty charges after the discovery of a video showing him abusing a dog went viral.

A City of South Fulton PD spokesperson informed TMZ that Emanuel turned himself in on Wednesday, July 20. Jail records reveal the former Black Ink Crew New York star is facing two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty and one felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. After the video went viral, VH1 released a statement via its Twitter account confirming Emanuel was cut from the show.