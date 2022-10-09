Former Bus Driver Becomes MARTA’s Sole Finalist For CEO Position In Georgia

Former bus driver Collie Greenwood worked for 30 years at the Toronto Transit Commission, which is the third-largest transit system in North America, and worked his way through the ranks to become chief service officer.

Greenwood joined MARTA in 2019 as the chief of bus operations and urban planning. He was then named the deputy general manager of operations.

After serving as an interim general manager and CEO since January for MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) after the untimely death of its CEO, Greenwood has become their sole finalist for the position, the MARTA Board of Directors announced, WSBTV reports.

Currently, Greenwood carries the responsibility to improve customer experience by overseeing all bus and rail operation projects.

In his interim role, he was also in charge of leading the way for the company to purchase new railcars and the addition of electric buses, which is the largest project in MARTA’s history.

MARTA Board Chair Rita Scott issued a statement that reads:

“Since arriving at MARTA, Collie has shown a tremendous knowledge of transit and capacity for leadership and innovation, while always keeping the customer front and center. His rapid promotion to second-in-command demonstrated his ability to do the job well, and his steady, skilled leadership this year has further demonstrated that he is the best person to lead us as we navigate a post-pandemic world and embark on a historic enhancement and expansion program.”

According to state law in Georgia, MARTA must wait for a 14-day period until the Board of Directors can vote to officially offer Greenwood the position.

At its board meeting, MARTA issued a statement about the upcoming transition.

“Jeff Parker has built an incredible team of professionals to lead MARTA into its expansion phase with a renewed commitment to improving the customer experience,” the statement said. “As the head of operations, Mr. Greenwood has been central to that work and his appointment ensures continuity of our shared vision.”

The former MARTA general manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker committed suicide in January.