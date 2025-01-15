Former Mayor Sharelle Scales-Preston Becomes First Black Women On Board Of Supervisors In Contra Costa County

Shanelle Scales-Preston, former mayor of Pittsburg, California, now serves as the first Black women on the Board of Supervisors in Contra Costa County.

CBS News confirmed Scales-Preston took the oath of office on Jan. 14 to lead District 5 after winning the November election. She replaced her now-retired predecessor, Federal Glover, for the position. Her district also encompasses parts of the East Bay Area, including Alhambra Valley, north Concord, as well as surrounding neighborhoods.

Scales-Preston released a statement on her historic appointment, noting it as an opportunity for “building bridges” for their constituents. Scales-Preston also became the second person of color elected to the board.

“This moment is about building bridges — bridges to equity, community safety, economic opportunity, and a brighter future for all,” Scales-Preston said in a statement.

“Together, we will strive to ensure that every voice is heard, every neighborhood thrives, and every family has the opportunity to succeed.”

According to her profile on Contra Costa’s website, Scales-Preston is a dedicated and seasoned civil servant. Previously, she won the election to the Pittsburg City Council, starting the role in 2018 before becoming the city’s mayor in 2023. Since these experiences, she has championed equitable programs to benefit residents of all backgrounds.

Her passions lie in youth programs and the improvement of city services in California. Growing up in Pittsburg, she found inspiration from her union family, also comprising of two factory-working parents.

Through her upbringing, she witnessed the importance and advocacy of civic involvement for a community’s progress. Scales-Preston hopes to lend these experiences in her latest work for the people across multiple parts of Contra Costa County.

Scales-Preston continues living in her hometown with her husband and two sons. The mother still plays an active role in the local community thorough the Pittsburg Reads initiative. Furthermore, she holds the position as chair of the board for Marin Clean Energy (MCE), a local electricity provider.

As she sparks a new wave of diversity for Contra Costa’s leadership, Scales-Preston’s mission remains grounded in helping all residents through bureaucratic challenges.



