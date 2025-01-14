Politics by Mitti Hicks Ohio Congressman Says Disaster Aid To California Should Be Withheld Over State Policies So far, thousands of people have been displaced thousands, the wildfires destroyed more than 12,000 structures, and dozens are also missing.







Tens of thousands of people in Southern California are dealing with the unimaginable. In what seems like a blink of an eye, thousands of families have lost everything as wildfires ravage Los Angeles communities. The ongoing devastation, however, didn’t stop Ohio Congressman Warren Davidson from adding insult to injury. He suggested that federal disaster aid to California should be withheld unless the state changes its forestry policies.

“If they want the money, then there should be consequences where they have to change their policies,” the Republican congressman said during an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.

His comments are regarding the spending bill Congress has to do before March to prevent a government shutdown. The spending bill would include disaster aid for California. Davidson said Congress will need to address fires in similar ways it had done with hurricanes.

Rep. Warren Davidson on CA disaster relief: "If they want the money, then there should be consequences where they have to change their policies … CA wants the money without changing the policies that are making the problem worse & I don't see how Rs could possibly support that" pic.twitter.com/zMrwCmiXEu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2025

“I mean, we support the people that are plagued by disaster, but we have to put pressure on the California government to change course here,” said Davidson. “When it comes to Congressional funding, the idea that we’re going to have an open checkbook no matter how bad your policies are is crazy.”

According to Davidson, Florida is prone to hurricanes and has “done lots of things to mitigate the risk of hurricanes.” He claims California has done nothing to stop wildfires.

“They do things to make the fires worse instead of responding to make them more resilient,” said Davidson.

Davidson isn’t the only one criticizing the state. President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly accused the Democratic leaders in the state of withholding water from the northern parts of the state to the southern portion because of environmental efforts to protect small fish.

California Governor Gavin Newsom Responds To Criticism

Califonia Governor Gavin Newsom rejected Trump’s claims during an interview with Pod Save America. Newsom said his messaging is “delusional,” adding he would not be surprised if the incoming administration withholds federal relief funds from the state.

“He’s done it in the past, not just here in California,” said Newsom, pointing to examples in Puerto Rico, Utah, Connecticut, and Georgia. “The rhetoric is very familiar; it’s increasingly acute, and we all have reason to be concerned about.”

So far, the wildfires have killed at least 24 people, the Associated Press reported. Thousands of people have been displaced, the wildfires have destroyed more than 12,000 structures, and dozens oe people are also missing.

RELATED CONTENT: Massive Fire Destroys Hundreds Of Stalls At Ghana’s Kantamanto Clothing Market