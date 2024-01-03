Women by Stacy Jackson Former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson Dead at 87 Johnson became the first African American and first woman to represent the Dallas, Texas area in Congress in 1992.











The trailblazing political career of former Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson ended on Sunday with her passing at age 87.

Johnson faithfully served the people of Texas in elected office for nearly 30 years. She made history multiple times as the first African American woman in leadership roles in a still-too-often exclusionary political system, CNN reported.

Johnson’s tenure in the House was defined by her pioneering spirit and commitment to service. Most notably, she made history in 2019 when she became the first African American and first woman to chair the influential House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

Leaders across the political spectrum mourned the former congresswoman’s death and celebrated her inspirational life and career. President Joe Biden called her an “icon and mentor to generations of public servants,” according to CNN, while Vice President Kamala Harris said Johnson’s “legacy and leadership will be felt for generations to come.” Johnson’s successor representing Texas’s 30th congressional district, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, vowed to carry on her fight, writing, “I’ll continue to uplift your life’s work!” the news outlet also noted.

Born in segregated Waco, Texas, in 1935, Johnson overcame barriers to become a registered nurse in the 1950s. She blazed a trail in the 1970s as the first Black woman elected to public office from Dallas during her time in the Texas state legislature. Her dedication to breaking ceilings continued when she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992, becoming the first African American and first woman to represent the Dallas area in Congress.

Johnson leaves a powerful legacy as a trailblazer, mentor, and dedicated public servant who spent her life breaking barriers and fighting for underrepresented communities. In the words of President Biden, “Many have benefited from her tireless work,” especially women and minorities now empowered to follow in her footsteps, CNN reported.

Johnson’s passing represents the end of an era, but her memory lives on as an inspiration.