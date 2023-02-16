Former Detroit Lions Player Stanley Wilson Jr. Dies After Collapsing En Route to Mental Health Facility

The Detroit Press reported that former Detroit Lions defensive back, Stanley Wilson, Jr., died after collapsing while being transferred to a mental health facility from the Los Angeles County jail. During the intake process, Wilson collapsed and died.

In August, Wilson allegedly broke into a mansion in Hollywood Hills, twice, and took a bath in an outdoor fountain. According to reports, he was incompetent to stand trial due to his mental health.

Wilson played college football for Stanford University and was drafted in 2005 to the Lions. He played three successful seasons for the team, with 89 tackles and one forced fumble, according to Fox News.

An achilles tendon injury in the preseason ended his career. His father, Stanley Wilson, Sr., also played for the NFL, however, creating a legacy didn’t stop Wilson from staying out of trouble.

Between 2016 and 2017, the former player was arrested for breaking and entering three times. He allegedly tried to break into a home naked, twice, and was seen roaming the streets of Portland, OR, naked as well.

While Wilson’s cause of death is currently unknown, several football players have worked with researchers and activists to tie in the effects of the sport and mental health. With brain injuries, like CTE, becoming prominent in players, former NFL star, Ray Ellis, told ABC News many coaches are known to make plays that aren’t allowed – some that can create traumatic injuries. “Not on the shoulder or around the waist,” Ellis said. “Hit them in the face, and if you didn’t hit him in the face, he criticized you for that.”

According to the National Instates of Health, African Americans are 1.5 to 2 times more likely than their white counterparts to develop Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias. More alarming, Black men are also four times more likely to die of suicide than Black women, happening more often due to mental illness.

While the investigation into Wilson’s death is ongoing, reports said there is no suspicion of foul play.