Education by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Former Educator Launches Black Parenting Academy With Proven Strategies For Nurturing Talented Kids Created specifically for Black parents and caregivers with children gifted in entertainment, athletics, or the arts, the forum featured an inspiring lineup of speakers







As child influencers continue to take center stage — from viral dancers and mini actors to social media sensations like four-year-old “Boots On the Ground” phenomenon Ms. Shirley, whose meteoric rise sparked both adoration and harsh judgment toward her parents — many Black families find themselves navigating uncharted territory with their children, filled with complex decisions, hidden pitfalls, and intense public scrutiny. Janice Robinson-Celeste, founder and CEO of Black Parenting Academy, has stepped up to fill this critical gap with its flagship forum, Raising A Star (Without Losing Your Mind), now available for on-demand streaming.

Created specifically for Black parents and caregivers with children gifted in entertainment, athletics, or the arts, the forum featured an inspiring lineup of speakers — from global supermodel Sessilee Lopez and performing arts school principals to top talent agents and experienced parents, including Eunice Atitsogbe, mother of mega social media star Sean “The Science Kid,” who has amassed more than 1.5 million followers.

These experts pulled back the curtain on what it truly takes to nurture young Black talent in today’s high-pressure, high-visibility world by tackling often unspoken topics such as:

• The Real Keys to Raising Successful Child Stars — Beyond Talent and Spotlight

• The Powerful Role Black Mothers Play in Shaping Future College and Professional Athletes

• The Realities of Child Modeling: Why Active Parental Support Is Essential

• Helping Your Child Stay Grounded: Managing Jealousy, Entitlement, and How to Stay Grounded

• Empowering Your Child’s Voice: Encouraging Confidence and Self-Advocacy Early On

• How to Choose the Right School and Environment to Nurture Your Child’s Talents

• Supporting Your Child Through Change: What to Do When They Want to Step Back or Quit

“This conversation was born from my own lived experience guiding my daughter, global supermodel Sessilee Lopez, into the professional modeling world at just 12 years old — a journey filled with incredible opportunities but also unexpected pitfalls and hard lessons,” said Janice Robinson-Celeste, forum host and founder of the Black Parenting Academy. “I knew I had to create this forum to help fellow parents avoid the mistakes I made, see around corners, and feel empowered to support their talented children without sacrificing their childhood, joy, or future.”

In honor of the back-to-school season, the Black Parenting Academy is offering FREE membership through Sept. 30, 2025. Members receive on-demand access to the Raising A Star (Without Losing Your Mind) forum, virtual members-only events and live Q&As, discounts on masterclasses led by world-class experts in parenting, education, financial planning, and health, and FREE access to all upcoming virtual Parenting Meetups, including:

• September 2025: Homework Hacks Made Easy: Stress-Free Strategies to Help Parents Keep Their Cool (and Help Their Kids Too!)

• October 2025: Raising Smart & Safe Black Kids in the Age of AI

• November 2025: Help My Son! Simple Strategies to Help Black Boys Read and Love School

• December 2025: Financial Survival Skills for Parents: Stretching Dollars Without Sacrificing Kids’ Needs

“As Black parents, we deserve resources that speak directly to our experiences and our children’s unique journeys,” said Robinson-Celeste. “That’s why we’re inviting every parent to join the Black Parenting Academy for FREE right now — so they can feel seen, supported, and fully prepared to help their children rise.”

Join the Black Parenting Academy for FREE to access empowering, hands-on parenting trainings and discussions designed to help raise confident, high-achieving Black children from the womb through college-aged at bit.ly/blackparentingacademy.

This story was originally reported by Blacknews.com

