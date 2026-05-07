Celebrity News by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Former Employee Accuses 50 Cent Of Yearslong Intimidation Campaign In Federal Lawsuit The complaint, filed on April 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, states that the artist, whose legal name is Curtis Jackson III, retaliated against her after she turned down requests regarding financial and legal matters related to his bankruptcy.







A former employee of rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has filed a federal lawsuit alleging she faced years of harassment and intimidation after refusing to engage in activities she believed were illegal, according to court documents.

The complaint, filed on April 29 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, states that the artist, whose legal name is Curtis Jackson III, retaliated against her after she turned down requests regarding financial and legal matters related to his bankruptcy.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff, Monique Mayers, says she felt pressured to put property in her name and file a false police report, actions she felt could expose her to legal trouble. She claims that after her termination in 2019, she became a target of a long campaign of harassment that included repeated phone calls, text messages, and threatening voicemails over several years.

The complaint also states that the alleged intimidation grew when she became a possible witness in a fraud case involving 50 Cent. In one instance, she reported receiving a voicemail that included violent lyrics — “bang bang, I shot you down” — which she saw as a threat.

The plaintiff seeks damages for emotional distress and invasion of privacy under Georgia law. A representative for Jackson did not respond immediately to requests for comment, according to HR Dive.

However, the legal team representing 50 Cent has publicly denied the allegations, calling them baseless and labeling the lawsuit as an attempt to damage his reputation while seeking financial gain.

The lawsuit portrays a broader picture of what the plaintiff describes as a toxic workplace culture, alleging that fear, loyalty tests, and retaliation were used to maintain control. She claims that employees who resisted orders risked becoming targets.

Legal experts say cases involving alleged misconduct by high-profile executives can pose unique challenges for workplace oversight. Human resources professionals may face retaliation or pressure when trying to investigate leadership behavior and may need to involve outside counsel or escalate concerns to corporate leadership or boards.

This case adds to a growing list of legal disputes involving influential figures in entertainment and digital media, where issues around workplace culture, power, and accountability continue to arise.

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