Former HBCU President Joins UNCF As Newest Leadership Appointment







A former HBCU president is taking his leadership talents to the United Negro College Fund in its latest appointment.

The UNCF will bring in Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough as its new executive vice president of Research & Member Engagement. Kimbrough expects to utilize his extensive expertise in Black collegiate tradition and his previous work experience at HBCUs in the role. The self-proclaimed “Hip Hop Prez” also announced the exciting news on social media.

Been waiting for a yes out there with my name on it.



Found it.



https://t.co/k78d625QR0 — Walter M. Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) July 19, 2025

“Been waiting for a yes out there with my name on it,” wrote the academic, seemingly referencing his quest for a new, fulfilling role. “Found it.”

While also a top scholar on Black fraternities and sororities, Kimbrough previously worked at several historically black institutions, holding leadership roles at Dillard University and Philander Smith University. Before joining the UNCF, he served as interim president of Talladega College.

Now, Kimbrough will work directly with the Office of the President, led by Dr. Michael L. Lomax, President and CEO of the UNCF. Lomax also told UNCF staffers that Kimbrough was chosen to become a “transformational” force within the organization.

“Dr. Kimbrough’s appointment is the culmination of our lengthy search for a transformational leader,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax of the hiring decision, according to Diverse Education.

Kimbrough will oversee four major UNCF initiatives as he begins his tenure. The programs all focus on deeper engagement while working with their 37-member institutions.

This includes the Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute (FDPRI), which provides critical data and analysis on HBCUs and their place in academia. Other initiatives include the Institute for Capacity Building (ICB), which establishes Kimbrough as a lead consultant to these member schools, and the HBCUv Digital Learning Solution, which enhances online learning capabilities for students. These programs will also be accompanied by others in development that serve Black youth throughout the K-12 education pipeline.

As a former HBCU president himself, Kimbrough also understands the challenges these leaders face. Now, he will advise them through UNCF as they further their institutions for a stronger future.

“I have had the great honor to serve four UNCF member institutions, three as president, and for over 20 years, I benefited from the advocacy and support of UNCF,” Kimbrough told Diverse Education. “This position allows me to pour back into UNCF, its member institutions, and students.”

