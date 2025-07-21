Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Howard University Appoints New VP Of Enrollment As HBCU Deals With Student Woes The vice president of enrollment management will assist in boosting recruitment and retention at the HBCU.







Howard University is adding a new employee to handle the HBCU’s student enrollment.

Howard has appointed a new vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success. Keyana Scales, Ed.D., will take on the role to help retain students throughout their entire matriculation at the Washington, D.C. school. According to the school website, she will begin her tenure on Aug. 1.

With a doctoral degree in education, Scales brings academic expertise and leadership background to this position. She most recently served as senior vice president at Ruffalo Noel Levitz, a company specializing in enrollment and donor management strategies.

She also has previous experience at HBCUs, particularly as vice president for Enrollment Management at Xavier University of Louisiana. There, she developed new strategies to enhance recruitment and revenue, as well as promote tuition discounts for financially disadvantaged students. Prior to this, she also worked as the director of admissions at North Carolina A&T State University.

She will now report to Howard University’s President, Dr. Ben Vinson III, as they develop new strategies to ensure students can successfully begin and end their journeys at the HBCU.

“Dr. Scales brings a proven track record of shaping inclusive, data-informed enrollment strategies, and we are confident that her leadership will continue to strengthen the entire student experience — from prospect to proud graduate,” said Dr. Ben Vinson III, Howard University president. “Her deep expertise, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment to student outcomes will be instrumental in advancing our efforts to attract and nurture generations of Bison scholars.”

Her new appointment comes as the school grapples with students unsure if they will continue their studies at Howard. Many noted the school’s increase in costs and lack of communication from the financial aid office as a significant concern.

Another incoming freshman, Tamia Akers, singled out Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill as the reason for her possible school switch. The bill places a limit on Parent PLUS Loans, making Akers’ dream of attending the educational mecca less feasible.

“This was supposed to be my opportunity to take out my loans,” explained Tamia Akers to WUSA9. “They’re capping the loans for parents to take out. I can’t get enough money to support myself.”

Akers has resorted to a GoFundMe to help cover her tuition and fulfill a lifelong dream. However, her case is one of many. Scales hopes to remedy these enrollment issues as she begins her role as vice president.

“Joining the Howard University community is both a professional milestone and a deeply personal honor,” said Dr. Scales. “As someone who believes in the transformative power of education, I am inspired by Howard’s legacy and the brilliance of its students. I look forward to helping shape pathways that not only bring talented students to The Mecca but also ensure they are fully supported on their journey to success.”

