Honour Sithole Came To U.S. With $100, Now He’s An Award-Winning Mental Health Expert Helping Thousands

Meet Honour Sithole, a renowned Black mental health advocate and Licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor, who immigrated to the United States in 2000 with only $100 in his pocket. Now, he has released a compelling new book entitled Dare to Be, chronicling his remarkable journey as an immigrant from Zimbabwe to becoming one of America’s most influential mental health professionals.

Sithole, founder and CEO of Inside Fitness 360 Professional Counseling and Life Coaching, has had his own practice for more than 10 years and has transformed over 30,000 lives through counseling sessions and established himself as a leading voice in mental health advocacy. His practice was recognized as the Face of Mental Health in 2018 for its innovative approach and exceptional impact, and in 2022, he was a featured guest on the Dear Future Wifey podcast.

Dare to Be weaves together Sithole’s inspiring personal narrative with practical strategies for personal transformation. The book offers readers a comprehensive roadmap for success, focusing on self-discovery, mind-body-spirit harmony, and authentic living.

“My journey from arriving in America with just $100 to building a successful practice and receiving recognition from the Texas State Senate taught me invaluable lessons about perseverance and personal growth,” says Sithole. “Through Dare to Be, I’m sharing these insights to help others overcome their own challenges and achieve their dreams.”

Sithole’s expertise has earned him numerous accolades, including:

• 2023 Professional Excellence Immigrant Award

• Named among the top 100 Black therapists by the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (2022)

• Texas State Senate Proclamation for supporting men’s mental health

• 2020 Richard E. Hopkins “Torch” Award

Corporate Impact and Leadership Development

Dare to Be extends beyond personal development to address crucial workplace wellness strategies. Sithole’s corporate training programs have helped organizations create psychologically safe environments, resulting in:

• Enhanced employee satisfaction and retention

• Improved team communication and collaboration

• Reduced workplace stress and burnout

• Development of emotionally intelligent leadership

As a trusted advisor to government entities, professional athletes, and corporations, Sithole brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience to his work in mental health advocacy. His approach to corporate wellness and leadership development has revolutionized how organizations address employee mental health, creating psychologically safe workplaces where teams can thrive.

The book is available on Amazon.

This story was originally reported by Blacknews.com

RELATED CONTENT: Study Says Burnout Is Affecting Millennial And Gen Z Workers