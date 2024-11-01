News by Kandiss Edwards Study Says Burnout Is Affecting Millennial And Gen Z Workers British workers are burning out. Americans are right behind them.







A new employee analysis by Vitality, a health and life insurer, shows millennial and Gen Z workers are suffering in the workplace due to mental health issues and burnout.

The study surveyed 4,000 British workers and examined productivity levels based on sick days used, access to employer support, and mental health conditions like depression.

The study shows workers making less than USD 38,000 annually are more prone to depression, burnout, and lack of productivity.

“While physical health struggles led to a 54% productivity dip, mental health issues hit harder, causing a staggering 150% loss in productive days, particularly for the youth.”

The decrease in production and burnout reportedly cost the British economy $176 billion annually.

British workers are not the only ones suffering from decreased production due to declining mental health or burnout.

Mindy Shoss, Ph.D., professor of psychology at the University of Central Florida and associate editor of the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, says, “There are many potential causes of burnout in today’s workplaces—excessive workloads, low levels of support, having little say or control over workplace matters, lack of recognition or rewards for one’s efforts, and interpersonally toxic and unfair work environments.”

The potential causes of burnout manifest physically and mentally. These causes sometimes lead to a lack of productivity or the need to remove oneself from the work environment. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), burnout leads to a “57% increased risk of workplace absence.”

The APA lists the three dimensions of burnout:

Feelings of energy depletion or emotional exhaustion

Increased mental distance from one’s work and negative or cynical feelings toward one’s work

Reduced sense of efficacy at work

Finding a solution for burnout is tricky, as there is no one-size-fits-all cure. Individual symptoms, work conditions, and life circumstances play a factor in how to address the issue. Here are a few tips to help alleviate burnout in the workplace.

Prioritize

Not all deadlines are hard deadlines. The old adage “Don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today” is exactly that: old. Jam-packing your schedule to ensure every task is accounted for daily can sometimes be counterproductive. What good is working ahead if it only leaves you exhausted and drained? Add tasks to your calendar with periodic reminders to give yourself leeway and stay on top of your work.

Delegate

If you are working in a team environment or managerial role, delegate. Ask for help managing your workload or give a smaller task to a capable subordinate.

Leave work at work

Decompress when the day is over. Your alone time is yours. Do not take the day’s work into your night’s peace. Pondering over the next day’s work leaves little space in your brain for personal reflection and rest.

Be firm about your needs

Talk to others involved and let them know what’s happening. If there is a way to lighten your home duties that will help relieve you of mental stress, ask for help. Look into mental health programs offered by your place of employment. Or seek professional help independently.

Most people need to work to sustain a decent quality of life. However, work does not have to be the reason you cannot maintain a good mental and physical quality of life.

