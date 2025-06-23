Legal by Daniel Johnson Former KC Chiefs Employee Sues Team For Racial Discrimination, Wrongful Termination Ramzee Robinson is seeking $5 million in damages plus declaratory and equitable relief.







Ramzee Robinson, a 41-year-old Black man who worked for the Kansas City Chiefs as the director of player engagement, has sued the organization over nine years of discriminatory actions he claims the team took against him, including his termination in February.

According to The Athletic, Robinson, a former NFL cornerback, filed his complaint with the Missouri Western District Court. He is seeking $5 million in damages plus declaratory and equitable relief. In his lawsuit, he says that his employment with the team ended with a $125,000 salary, but this sum was an underpayment. Similar employees around the league earned an average salary of $171,932.

According to the lawsuit, Robinson attempted to bring this matter to Chiefs president Mark Donovan, but his compensation review was denied and he was informed that he had received previous increases.

In the most shocking allegation, Robinson said Kristen Krug, the team’s vice president of administration, accused him of assaulting a white female worker, Melissa Weinsz, one of his direct employees in February 2025. According to the lawsuit, Robinson requested to view a video that existed of the assault, Krug did not allow him to see it, and later fired him. Weinsz assumed Robinson’s position “within days” of his termination.

Robinson’s lawsuit also contains allegations that the Chiefs pay Black employee less than white employees, citing a Black woman executive’s salary which was $50,000; but upon her resignation, the role was filled by Weinsz, who was paid $80,000 for the same work.

Robinson’s attorney, Katrina Y. Robertson, told People in a statement that Robinson “unequivocally denies having been in an altercation with anyone,” and that the lawsuit only wishes to hold the Kansas City Chiefs accountable for their misdeeds toward him.

“We can’t comment because it’s an active legal matter,” Brad Gee, the Chiefs’ vice president of football operations, told Pro Football Talk. said. “But to be clear, the Chiefs do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We look forward to the facts of this case coming to light.”

Robinson, who was the last pick of the 2007 draft, was selected by the Detroit Lions. He remained in the league until 2012, playing for multiple teams, mostly as a practice squad player. Now, according to his LinkedIn account, working as a Trauma Focused Talk Therapist with the Jackson County Children’s Division, a position he has held since 2020.

