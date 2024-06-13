Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Former LAPD Officer Reveals Information Into Diddy’s Alleged Involvement In Tupac Shakur Murder A former LAPD detective recalls the confession he received that named Sean "Diddy" Combs as an orchestrator in the murder of Tupac Shakur.









A former member of the Los Angeles Police Department recalled the confession he received from Duane “Keefe D” Davis that named Sean “Diddy” Combs as an orchestrator in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Greg Kading got candid with New York magazine in an editorial feature that relived the details surrounding the high-profile cases involving the murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. LAPD Detective Greg Kading, who retired in 2010, was able to pull a secret confession out of Davis 15 years before he was charged with involvement in Tupac’s 1996 murder.

However, a legal arrangement known as the proffer agreement barred prosecutors from using the confession in court. What transpired is that Davis walked away a free man until his arrest in 2023.

In that original confession, Kading received information from Davis that claimed it was the Bad Boy founder who conspired with Davis’ faction of the Crips gang to kill both Tupac and Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight. Combs allegedly told Davis and a room full of Crips that he wanted “them dudes’ heads.”

According to Davis’s account of the meeting, Combs offered them $1 million for the hit job. Davis recalls telling Combs, “Man, we’ll wipe their a** out quick.” He later told Kading that he would have done the job for $50,000.

It was four years ahead of Kading’s retirement when he was called in 2006 to join a resurrected investigation into the death of the Notorious B.I.G. The revived case was a result of the late rapper’s mother, Voletta Wallace, filing a $400 million wrongful death lawsuit against the LAPD in 2002 in response to a Rolling Stone article where a lead detective on the case, Russell Poole, claimed that rogue cops were responsible for her son’s murder.

After four years of a legal battle with Wallace’s attorneys, the LAPD concluded that the best way to prove the police hadn’t killed Biggie was to figure out who did. Hence, what led Kading to Davis years later.

Davis’s confession, which included Combs’ hit-for-hire offer, shocked Kading and other detectives. But Davis revealed the personal reason behind Tupac’s 1996 murder after his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was physically attacked by Tupac and a gang of Blood gang members following the Mike Tyson fight in Las Vegas.

Davis gave details of assisting his nephew, who fatally shot Tupac with a gun provided by their close confidant, Eric “Von Zip” Martin. After word got out of Tupac’s shooting, Davis claimed Combs called Martin “Zip” shortly after to ask, “Was that us?” While the murder was personal in nature, Davis still wanted his million-dollar bounty Combs allegedly offered the group.

Davis and Anderson allowed Martin to handle the payment with Combs, but the payment never came. To this day, Combs has denied what he claims are Davis’s “nonsense” claims.

Davis is set to begin trial in the Tupac murder this November. But Kading thinks the former gang member will strike a deal with prosecutors before the trial.

“They’ll give him a sweet offer just to put this thing to rest,” Kading said. “The whole thing will be anticlimactic.”

After decades of investigating, Kading believes Tupac’s murder was a result of gang retaliation, while Biggie’s was an act of revenge.

“It’s the strangest paradox,” he said. “Tupac Shakur’s case, and really Biggie’s too, at the very base of it, they’re just so simple.”

All the while, Combs has managed to keep his name far from the Tupac murder case. But the allegations and lawsuits surrounding Combs at the moment have given new interest into Davis’ claims of the Bad Boy founder having some involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur.