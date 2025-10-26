Former Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Wants To ‘Unmask’ ICE

To combat the alleged illegal actions of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the rounding up of immigrants in Chicago, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a group of attorneys have put together a nonprofit organization named “The ICE Accountability Project.”

According to Fox 32 Chicago, Lightfoot states that this was set up as a website and “central repository” so the organization can track what may be deemed illegal moves made by ICE agents in their pursuit of people they claim are in the country illegally. The move has been made during the government’s planned “Operation Midway Blitz.”

“We want to create a centralized archive of all the purported criminal actions of ICE and CBP agents,” Lightfoot said. “We want to create a portal where what’s happening in real time can be centralized and put out for the public to view.”

The group plans to “unmask” unidentified agents working for ICE, but not reveal personal information such as names or identities. They will identify physical traits, clothing, and vehicles of the people involved in the alleged illegal actions. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has stated that there has been a 1,000% increase in threats against federal agents.

“They are on public property out in the open,” she said. “We have an absolute right under our constitution to document what’s happening.”

However, after Lightfoot appeared on “The Chicago Report,” Fox News reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a threat towards the former Chicago mayor.

“This is the first time I’ve seen the Lori Lightfoot video was just now on your show,” she stated while appearing on Fox News. “She will be getting a letter from us tomorrow to preserve anything she has done as well, to make sure that she’s not violating the law. It appears she is. You cannot disclose the identity of a federal agent — where they live, anything that could harm them.”

