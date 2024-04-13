Former Nanny Dismisses Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against Diddy

A former nanny of entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has unexpectedly dismissed a lawsuit she filed against the executive alleging she was wrongfully terminated.

According to RadarOnline, Raven Walden, who worked for Diddy from 2018 to 2020, dismissed the wrongful termination lawsuit against the “No Way Out” rapper. She revealed she was dismissing her case with prejudice. Walden originally filed the lawsuit in 2020, saying she was terminated after informing the entertainer that she was pregnant. She stated she was hired to care for Diddy and Kim Porter’s twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila after Porter died.

In the lawsuit, she said she was told Diddy did not think that having an unwed pregnant woman taking care of his daughters was a good example for them. In response to the suit, Diddy’s representative said he admitted hiring her but it was never meant to be long-term.

“Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary, especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school.”

Diddy’s attorney said that Walden was fired because she wasn’t performing well in her duties, not because she became pregnant. They requested that the lawsuit be dismissed because of her failure to “satisfactorily perform her job responsibilities and otherwise conduct herself in accordance with the standards and policies of Combs Defendants.”

She claimed to be Porter’s niece and Diddy denied the two were related.

Diddy is embroiled in several lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking, among other alleged crimes. The recent avalanche of legal issues started when his former girlfriend and recording artist, Cassie, filed a bombshell suit on November 16, 2023, accusing Diddy of raping and physically abusing her for well over a decade. The former Revolt owner immediately settled the next day.

The latest lawsuit, filed on Feb. 26 by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, accused Diddy of sexual harassment and assault and also alleged that Combs drugged and threatened him for over a year.