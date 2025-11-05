Ex-NBA Player Charged With Felony Theft Over $1,000 In Groceries

Former college and NBA player Courtney Fortson has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from a grocery store in Arkansas.

According to KNWA, Fortson, who had stints playing with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets during his brief NBA career, was charged with seven counts of breaking or entering, seven counts of commercial burglary, and one count of theft of property. He was arrested Oct.23.

An investigation was initiated by the Lowell Police Department Oct. 14 after a report was made about a theft at the store. Fortson had allegedly tried to leave the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying for some of the items, according to a store manager. Only three items were allegedly scanned, totalling $4.48.

After being approached and asked to produce a receipt for the merchandise, the former basketball player stated that he had to return to the self-checkout to obtain it.

“However, when the employee began helping another customer, [Fortson] walked outside, got into his car, and left the shopping cart,” according to the affidavit.

After reviewing similar transactions on the credit card Fortson used, it was discovered that there were six other instances in which Fortson had a full cart but scanned only one to three items, leaving the remainder unscanned. He also walked out of the store with the unpaid items in his cart. The other transactions occurred between Sept. 4 and Oct. 6.

The value of the merchandise allegedly stolen by Fortson totaled $1,065.

Fortson is expected back in court Dec. 1 after posting a $10,000 bond.

He played his collegiate career at the University of Arizona from 2008 to 2010.

B87 FM reported that Fortson played overseas in Romania, Russia, Turkey, and China. He also played in the G League with the Reno Bighorns (an affiliate of the Sacramento Kings).

