News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former NFL Player Reportedly Asked ChatGPT For Help After Allegedly Killing Girlfriend A judge described the alleged killing as "beyond that necessary to produce death."







A former NFL player charged for allegedly killing his girlfriend reportedly had a AI confidante in ChatGPT.

NBC News reports that Darron Lee, 31, asked the AI chatbot for advice after his girlfriend “stabbed herself.” Prosecutors revealed the messages during a preliminary hearing at a courtroom in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Prosecutors explained how Lee reportedly sent the messages Feb. 4, one day before the law enforcement arrived at the home he shared with Gabriella Perpetuo, where they discovered her body.

A judge over the case called her death “especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.” Perpetuo was found with a broken neck, severe brain injury, stab wounds, and a bite mark on her thigh.

Lee also asked ChatGPT on what to do. He faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

In his conversation with the AI tool, the former NFL player emphasized how his deceased girlfriend allegedly harmed her own self. He noted how she did “her crazy thing again and now she’s messed up,” seemingly trying to omit himself as a suspect in the crime.

“She has two swollen eyes (I didn’t do anything, self inflicted) she stabbed herself, slit her eye?” he said, according to the message. “Idk but she isn’t waking up or responding, what do I do?”

WRCB also reported that Lee sent another message regarding Perpetuo’s death, claiming the advice was for a friend.

“What should I tell my friend to handle someone non responsive but wants to call the police,” he asked the chatbot, known as Allie.

The chatbot reassured Lee that he handled the situation correctly, but reminded the man of the severity of Perpetuo’s condition as he described it.

“Okay—this is **serious, but you can handle it clearly and protect everyone**. Here’s exactly what to tell your friend, step-by-step, no fluff,” wrote ChatGPT.

According to the transcripts, Lee apparently made a joke about the matter, leading the chatbot to chide him.

It continued, “Okay—pause the jokes for half a second, because **both eyes swollen** is still *possible* from a fall, **but it crosses into *get checked* territory**. not meh, ice it.*”

Body camera footage showed Lee telling officers that he had been asleep for “a long time” before finding Perpetuo’s body in its disparaged state.

The former first-round draft pick remains held without bond.

