Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Arrested in Connection with Mother’s Homicide After Mexico Party Stint

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested on Oct. 10 concerning the death of his mother, Myrtle Simmons-Brown, whose body was discovered near a creek close to her Chicago-area home last month.

As reported by the New York Post, a series of events involving Brown has raised questions and led to the Tuesday arrest after being deported by Mexican authorities. The former pro footballer had been partying in Mexico after his mother’s passing, which led to his eventual deportation. According to an unidentified law enforcement source cited by CNN, Sergio was taken into custody near San Diego based on an arrest warrant issued in Illinois.

Authorities discovered Simmons-Brown’s lifeless body after receiving alerts from concerned relatives who had lost contact with her and her son. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that Myrtle, aged 73, had died from injuries related to an assault and classified her death as a homicide.

The twist in the narrative came when Brown posted a bewildering rant on his apparent burner Instagram account, “intplayerwithapassport.” In the video, he referenced the famous phrase from the 2003 children’s film “Finding Nemo” — “Just keep swimming.” He went on to mock the missing person’s report filed by his family, displaying erratic behavior that raised eyebrows.

Even more baffling was a video that surfaced, showing Brown partying in a club in Tulum, Mexico, while the investigation into Simmons-Brown’s murder was ongoing. In the video, The former football star appeared carefree, donning red Nike swimming trunks, with women dancing around him. He laughed and danced, seemingly detached from the gravity of the situation.

It’s important to note that Mexican authorities have been aware of his presence since Sept. 19. Still, they only deported him after Illinois issued a warrant for his arrest.

Brown's history in the NFL saw him playing for several teams, including the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills. He had a professional career spanning from 2010 to 2016. The Notre Dame alum also has roots in Maywood, a Chicago suburb, where he played high school football at Proviso East High School. The complex series of events surrounding this former NFL player leaves many questions to be answered as the legal process unfolds.






