Former NFL Defensive End Robert Quinn Arrested After Hit And Run

Former NFL All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn was arrested for a hit and run in Charleston, South Carolina, during the early morning hours of Jan. 10. According to an incident report, a man who was later identified as Quinn, had attempted to leave the scene of an accident in another vehicle.

According to Fox 10, the accident left Quinn with visible injuries to his head and hands, as well as fresh bleeding, which was consistent with injuries from a car crash. Officers who responded to the crash identified a Ford F-150, which is registered to Quinn, as the vehicle that started the crash.

Per their account, Quinn’s truck struck the passenger side of a Honda Element which was pushed into another pickup truck and a Chrysler 300 as a result of the collision with Quinn’s vehicle.

Quinn initially refused to leave the vehicle he was being picked up in, but was eventually pulled from the vehicle by officers, and sent to an area hospital where he received treatment for his injuries before being sent to the Al Cannon Detention Center for booking where he currently remains.

The accident is the second hit and run for Quinn since August 2023, when in a similar occurrence, he hit four cars, a gate, and a light post.

According to WCBD, a white Dodge Challenger was in reverse as officers arrived on the scene and when they stopped the vehicle, the female driver informed the officers that she had been summoned by Quinn to pick him up, who was in the front seat of the car.

Per the incident report, Quinn was uncooperative with the officers in regards to providing information and slurred his speech. Reportedly, Quinn was at a nightclub in the area approximately an hour ahead of the crash.

After the officers pulled and reviewed city traffic cameras, they discovered that a vehicle that appeared to be Quinn’s crossed an intersection, a median, and then traveled onto someone’s property, where the crash occurred.

As a result of his actions, the former NFL All-Pro was charged with leaving the scene of a collision with property damage and reckless driving.

