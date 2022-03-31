Gold Medalist Usain Bolt Buys Into Esports Team Based In Dublin, Ireland

Track star and eight-time Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt has bought into WYLDE, a young esports organization founded just two years ago in Dublin, Ireland.

Forbes reports WYLDE, which stands for What You Love Doing eSports, was created by JP Morgan investment banker Steve Daly, and David Cronin, a founding shareholder of Irish technology company QUMAS.

The esports team proudly promotes its “deep roots in the Caribbean,” while its players come from France, Germany, the U.K., The Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain. The team currently competes in Rainbow Six Siege, VALORANT, Rocket League and FIFA soccer.

Bolt’s role will be to help WYLDE realize its global ambitions, focusing on competitive performance culture and entertainment. Bolt, an avid gamer himself will also identify and support new talent for the team with an emphasis on diversity and inclusivity.

“WYLDE is on a journey to becoming one of the biggest brands in the fastest growing sport in the world. In esports, like in track and field, it’s critical to have that competitive, winning mentality,” Bolt said according to Esports Insider. “I look forward to working with the WYLDE leadership team to help our players to reach their potential, while also taking care of their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Bolt and WYLDE are planning to hold an esports boot camp later this year in Jamaica. WYLDE has also established an academy to train and nurture gaming talent through community tournaments, professional coaching and additional boot camps across Europe.

“Usain coming on board takes WYLDE to the next level. With his vast competitive experience and Olympic-winning mentality, his guidance will be invaluable as we continue to build professional structures to support the development of our players,” Cronin told Forbes.

WYLDE currently does not have a headline sponsor and team members sporting brand-free jerseys for competitions. However, the team is in talks with several brands that are hoping to get into esports.

Esports, which was once an underground interest, is now a multi-billion dollar business. According to Esports.net, Esports is expected to generate $1.8 billion in revenue this year and is quickly growing in Southeast Asia, India and Brazil.