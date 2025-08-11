Legal by Mary Spiller Former Windsor Village Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Stirred Mixed Reactions After Returning To Church After Prison Kirbyjon Caldwell returned to Windsor Village Church after completing a federal prison sentence for wire fraud.







Former Windsor Village Church pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell is stepping back into the public eye just days after completing a federal prison sentence for wire fraud, an event that has stirred both excitement and unease among his Houston congregation.

Caldwell, who turns 72 this week, is marking his reemergence with a ticketed birthday celebration featuring chefs, DJs, and other entertainment, followed by his first sermon at the church since his release. For nearly four decades, Caldwell led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, transforming it into one of the largest Methodist congregations in the country. Now, his return is sparking a deep discussion about forgiveness, accountability, and leadership.

Many of his supporters see him as a visionary who has repented and paid his debts. As reported by the Houston Chronicle, they credit him with spearheading major community projects and guiding the church through years of growth and expansion. But others—including former member Anthony Powell—remain skeptical.

Powell said he left the church in 2018 when Caldwell was indicted. “It’s very clear in their warm hero’s welcome that they’ve forgiven him,” Powell said, noting that he believes the celebration sends the wrong message.

Caldwell was convicted for his role in selling $3.5 million in worthless Chinese bonds to more than two dozen investors. In a recent interview, he insisted that he believed the bonds were legitimate at the time, even investing $500,000 of his own money. When he later discovered they were fraudulent, he said he repaid over $4 million—covering both principal and interest—with help from his wife’s earnings and his children’s inheritance.

“I earnestly thought they would get that return,” Caldwell explained. “Otherwise, I would not have put myself at risk like that.”

Federal prosecutors, however, argued that Caldwell ignored multiple warnings about the bonds’ lack of value. Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr., who sentenced former pastor Caldwell, called the investment scheme “the classic get-rich-quick” play. Caldwell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in 2020 and served more than three years in prison before transitioning to home confinement.

Some of the victims say their losses went beyond finances. “We always thought of ourselves as quite intelligent,” one victim reflected. “It was a lot” to cope with the embarrassment and sense of betrayal from someone they trusted.

Under the terms of his denomination, Caldwell has surrendered his clergy credentials and cannot serve as senior pastor. However, he intends to remain active at Windsor Village as a lay minister, Bible study leader, and community developer. “Under the circumstances, it’s unfortunate that I am [in lay ministry],” he said. “But by the same token, I’m glad to be.”

While some see his return as a story of redemption, others believe it risks overshadowing the harm caused by his actions. Whether Caldwell’s reappearance will heal or deepen divisions in the congregation is uncertain. As Caldwell himself acknowledged, “The next few weeks will be a test.”

RELATED CONTENT: Black Churches Can Apply For Grant To Preserve African American Heritage