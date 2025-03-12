Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black-Owned ‘Good Girl Chocolate’ Brand Expands To 150 Whole Foods Stores Across 20 States Founder Dr. Tabatha Carr is taking a bold step forward in her mission to build the largest Black-owned bean-to-bar chocolate factory in the United States.







Good Girl Chocolate, a made-from-scratch, fast-growing, Black woman-owned chocolate brand, is set to expand into 150 Whole Foods Market stores across 20 states. With this expansion, founder Dr. Tabatha Carr is taking a bold step forward in her mission to build the largest Black-owned bean-to-bar chocolate factory in the United States, offering everything from dairy-free milk chocolate to dark chocolate to white chocolate to truffles.

Founded in Oklahoma, Good Girl Chocolate has grown to be featured in stores across Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas. Now, the brand is expanding into 150 Whole Foods Market stores across Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

This expansion represents a major milestone in the company’s growth and commitment to bringing its premium chocolate to a broader audience.

“This journey started in my kitchen, and now, we’re bringing Good Girl Chocolate to store shelves across the country,” said Carr. “I’m building more than a chocolate brand—I’m creating a legacy. With this expansion, we’re not only growing our business but also creating jobs, fostering opportunities, and making an impact in the community.”

From E-Commerce to Industry Leader

Launched as an e-commerce brand in 2018, Good Girl Chocolate quickly gained national recognition for its high-quality products and commitment to excellence. The brand has evolved from an online retailer to a featured brand on QVC. Now, with this Whole Foods Market expansion, Good Girl Chocolate is taking another major leap forward.

A Journey Rooted in Purpose

Carr’s passion for chocolate stems from her personal health journey. Struggling with weight and prescribed blood pressure medication at just 16 years old, she dedicated herself to understanding how food impacted health and well-being. Her studies in naturopathy and women’s health inspired her to create a chocolate brand focused on clean ingredients, indulgence, and empowerment.

National & Global Recognition

Among Good Girl Chocolate’s honors:

• GRAMMYs Official Gift Bags (twice)

• Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Grant Recipient

• Good Food Awards Finalist

• Whole Foods Market Southwest Pitch Competition Winner

• QVC Live Premiere as the first dairy-free chocolate

Join the Movement

To meet the growing demand, Good Girl Chocolate seeks community support to scale production from 10,000 to 100,000 bars per month. The company is currently raising funds to invest in essential equipment and expand operations in a new facility in Oklahoma City.

As the brand embarks on this exciting expansion, all are invited to be part of this journey. The brand is raising funds to support equipment upgrades, facility expansion, and increased production capacity.

For more information about the company, visit the official website at GoodGirlChocolate.com.

Also, be sure to follow the brand on Instagram @GoodGirlChocolate.

For press inquiries, contact info@goodgirlchocolate.com.

This story was first reported by Blackbusiness.com.

