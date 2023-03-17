Founder of Award-Winning Black, Woman-Owned Branding Agency Makes History with Buy with Prime Partnership

Diamond Spikes, founder and CEO of DS Creative Design Studio, an award-winning Black woman-owned branding studio, has announced an amazing partnership with Amazon’s Buy with Prime program.

The partnership brings comprehensive branding workshops to Black-owned businesses, helping them to take actionable steps to grow and improve their overall brands.

The initial workshops were recorded and the 2 upcoming workshops in March, will be as well. This partnership marks a historic moment, as it is Buy with Prime’s first partnership of its kind. The workshops were provided to primarily Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator participants, providing them with the opportunity to benefit from the expertise and experience of DS Creative Design Studios very own Diamond Spikes.

DS Creative Design Studio specializes in working with direct-to-consumer brands through high-level brand partnerships to help them scale to the next level. The company has a proven track record of success, with client work featured in prestigious publications such as British Vogue and Good Morning America, and has been trusted by over 70 brands.

“We are so excited to be partnered with Buy with Prime to bring our branding workshops to Black-owned businesses and for me to be able to plug other Black experts in my network,” said Diamond. “Part of our mission is to empower and uplift Black-owned businesses, and this partnership is a huge step in achieving that goal. With our new workshop presentations happening in March 2023 with the Buy with Prime team, we hope to reach even more businesses and help them to achieve their goals.”

This partnership is a significant step in the right direction in terms of promoting diversity and inclusion in the business world and will help to level the playing field for Black-owned businesses by providing them with resources that they normally wouldn’t have access to.

For more information about DS Creative Design Studio, visit the official website at DSCreativeDesignStudio.com