Founder of Black-Owned Luxury Nude Footwear Shoe Line Celebrates 4 Years in Business

Jeneba Barrie, the founder and CEO of Dallas, Texas-based Jeneba Barrie Nude Footwear, a diverse and inclusive luxury skin-tone (nude) shoe line, is celebrating four years of business.

Jeneba originally launched in 2019 after running a successful Kickstarter campaign. Her company is dedicated to redefining the meaning of “nude” shoes from one or two shades of beige to colors that actually match the wearers’ skin tone. The traditional definition of nude has been restrictive. By redefining the meaning of nude, the company is including segments of the population that have been overwhelmingly excluded— women of color.

After its initial classic nude pump collection, the brand has since launched its Ama Loafer Collection, the Black Collection, and is currently developing its first sandals offering. Customers enjoy free shipping & exchanges, plus $25.00 towards their first purchase with email sign-up. Payment plans are available with Shop Pay at checkout. Gift cards are also available and customers who add their names to the waiting list can take advantage of a 10% discount.

The brand is the most diverse and inclusive luxury skin-tone shoe line dedicated to redefining and revolutionizing the meaning of nude shoes from beige to skin-tone colors that match the wearers’ shade. The company was founded in 2018 by its namesake, Jeneba Barrie, who is an attorney, wife, and mother of 3 boys. Currently, the brand offers 13 skin-tone shades ranging from the peachy tone of rosè all the way to the melanin-enriched shade of cacao truffle in 4 heel lengths (50mm, 95mm, 105mm, and 120mm).

Jeneba and her company have been featured in Vogue, Forbes, Harper’s Bazaar, Buzzfeed, BLACK ENTERPRISE, and other major media outlets.

For more details and/or to make a purchase, visit JenebaBarrie.com

