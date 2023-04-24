Founder of Black-Owned Vegan Nail Polish Brand Wins Pitch Competition

Kemah Duopu, Founder and CEO at Harmon Polish, is celebrating winning $5,000 at the Heaven Center Pitch Competition at Awakening Trade & Conference held in Plano, Texas. The Awakening Africa Hub, a one-stop-shop resource for helping today’s entrepreneurs and Black- owned companies build tomorrow.

The Expo provides an opportunity to strengthen business and economic relationships among business people operating in Africa, America and the rest of the world. This hopes to produce shared prosperity, mutual trust and collective incentives for the public and private partnerships leading to the development of prosperous and sustainable economic initiatives between the US and Africa. The event included 25+ speakers, 70+ exhibitors, 10+ workshops, and entertainment representing more than 50 countries. It offered valuable opportunities to learn about the latest in trade, investment, and market trends.

The Heaven Center Pitch Competition featured five finalists with an opportunity to win $5,000 to a minority entrepreneur. The competition was for minority entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas and build strong networks with ambitious and passionate individuals and mentors. Their goal is to encourage and support entrepreneurship in the African American community by offering competitions where entrepreneurs can receive constructive feedback from experienced venture capitalists and established CEOs.

The award recognizes founders of African descent who build innovative solutions to unlock untapped markets and create new opportunities. As a Liberian native, Kemah Duopu, CEO of Harmon Polish won the 2022 Heaven Center Pitch Competition organized by Awakening African Magazine that was sponsored by Kethia Kayumba, a realtor and investor.

“We hit our sales goal for 2022 and are so excited for the 2023 year,” says Kemah. “We have so many exciting products coming from Harmon Polish such as press on nails and nail care. What sets us apart is our social impact. During Breast Cancer Awareness month, we partnered with local beauty brands to give $5 of every nail polish sold to help kick breast cancer. This year we have some exciting opportunities to give back to the community and we need support to make that happen.”

Harmon Polish is in their pre-seed funding stage with iFundWoman Crowdfunding. Harmon Polishes’ goal is $20,000 for Q1. Read more about the Harmon Polish here: https://ifundwomen.com/projects/harmon-polish-toward-growth-sustainability

This news first appeared on blackbusiness.com