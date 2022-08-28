Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants

Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Penn. to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a down payment and closing costs.

The Philly First Home Grant does not require monthly payments and is forgivable pending terms and conditions. *The flexibility of the program allows qualified homebuyers, even with credit scores as low as 580, to gain access to the program.

The program does, however, have income restrictions. Homebuyers must meet all terms and conditions of the program, and complete a free homebuyer’s seminar with a mandatory counseling program. Clients can be pre-approved for a mortgage loan, but the mandatory seminar and counseling program must be completed before a sign an agreement of sale is executed. The agreement of sale must be signed by the homebuyer and seller after completing housing counseling.

Interested parties should act immediately as the program is structured as first come, first served while funds are available.

To get the mortgage prequalification process started, homebuyers can conveniently use their computer, mobile device, or tablet to complete an application at www.HappyToApply.com. The required free homebuyer’s seminar can be completed online as a self-paced course. The entire process averages 45 days.

“This is an excellent option for clients who are ready to buy their first home and will allow clients to purchase their home with much-lowered funds out of pocket,” says Lisa.

“So, if you have been considering buying a home in the City of Philadelphia, now is the time to act.”

For more information or to apply, go to LisaHomeMortgage.com

About the founder

Lisa K. Farrell is a native New Yorker, a Federal and State licensed Mortgage Loan Originator (NMLS 946723), and a graduate of Rosemont College, receiving her bachelor of arts degree in Business Communications. Her company, Lisa Home Mortgage, is a minority-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company (NMLS 1758932), serving the states of Florida, Texas, Delaware, Alabama, Louisiana, California, Colorado, and Pennsylvania with anticipated licensing in other States soon. It is Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited, a member of the Association of Mortgage Experts (AIME), and a member of the Forbes Business Council.

Disclaimer

*All loans are funded through third-party lenders. Conditions apply. Some product offerings are not available in all states. For complete licensing information, go to nmlsconsumer.org. This is not a promise for a loan. Final approval is subject to successfully completing underwriting conditions. Underwriting guidelines are subject to change.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.