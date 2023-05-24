Founders Launch New Podcast To Shine Light on Missing People of Color

Derrica and Natalie Wilson, the founders of BAMFI Enterprises, the production company for the Black and Missing Foundation, have launched a compelling new true-crime podcast called Black and Missing Podcast which will feature the stories of missing people of color. Inspired by the award-winning HBO Documentary, “Black and Missing,” this groundbreaking series will be hosted by Joy Sutton and is a must-listen for anyone who cares about justice and wants to make a difference in our community. Nearly 40% of missing people are of color, yet these cases often go under the radar and lack sufficient media and law enforcement support to bring our loved ones home or provide closure for the families.

Launching on May 24, the first season of “Untold Stories: Black and Missing” features 8 episodes that delve into the stories of missing people of color. The podcast shines a light on these cases to spark new interest in the unsolved crime and encourage the public to help solve the mystery.“Every missing person deserves to be found, and you could hold the key to bringing them home,” said Derrica and Natalie Wilson, founders of the Black and Missing Foundation. “This podcast is more than just a platform for raising awareness. It’s a call to action. By subscribing, leaving a review, and sharing it with others, you can help amplify the voices of those who have been overlooked by the system. You can help bring hope to those still searching for answers.”

The podcast debut coincides with the Black and Missing Foundation’s 15th-anniversary celebration, which includes the annual Hope Without Boundaries 5K Walk/Run and a multi-city billboard campaign. Podcast Executive Producers Derrica and Natalie Wilson have teamed up with Sound On Sound Off studios, Producer Denise Allen Membreno, and Award-Winning Host Joy Sutton, who also serves as an associate producer, to bring these stories to life.

“With the public’s help, BAMFI has been able to help find or bring closure to more than 400 cases, but there are hundreds of thousands still missing,” said Derrica and Natalie. “Just one tip could make all the difference in helping us find us. That’s why we’ve launched our podcast to help tell these stories.”

To learn more about the show and listen to the trailer, visit BlackandMissingPodcast.com

Learn more about the foundation at BAMFI.org

This news first appeared on blacknews.com