News by Kandiss Edwards Dilemma, Dilemma: 4-Day School Week Poses A Problem For Parents With 5-Day Work Schedules Teachers are returning to the profession and delaying retirement, but parents are growing increasingly frustrated.







An increasing number of U.S. school districts are transitioning to four-day school weeks, aiming to address teacher shortages, reduce operational costs, and alleviate student burnout. While this model offers certain advantages, it also presents challenges, particularly for working parents whose schedules do not align with the shortened school week.​

As of 2024, nearly 900 school districts nationwide have adopted a four-day week, a significant rise from just over 100 in 1999, according to the Associated Press. This shift is most prevalent in rural areas, where districts aim to reduce transportation costs and attract educators by offering a more flexible schedule.​

In Floresville, Texas, the Independent School District will implement a hybrid four-day week starting in the 2025–2026 academic year. The decision follows a survey that indicated 68% of staff, parents, and students supported the change, provided that childcare was available on the extra off day. The district plans to offer childcare and meals on most Fridays when school is not in session.​

The district also reduced student days from 169 to 164 and teacher days from 187 to 178. Officials stated the move is meant to enhance work-life balance for educators while maintaining instructional hours by extending the remaining school days.

However, the transition poses difficulties for parents working traditional five-day weeks. Managing childcare on the additional day off can be challenging and costly. While some districts provide subsidized care, availability and affordability vary.

Despite these concerns, many parents appreciate the benefits of a four-day week, such as increased family time and reduced stress for students. Surveys indicate that 70% to 80% of parents in districts with four-day weeks support the model, citing improved morale and attendance.

Nonetheless, some districts, like Middletown, Connecticut, have opted to maintain a five-day schedule, citing concerns over childcare, after-school activities, and the potential impact on student learning. Officials emphasize the importance of stability and the challenges a shortened week could pose to families and educational outcomes.

As the debate continues, the four-day school week remains a complex issue, balancing educational benefits with the practical needs of families and communities.

