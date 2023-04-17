Four People Are Dead After A Deadly Shooting At A Sweet 16 Party In Alabama

A shooting at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama, has left four people dead and several others injured.

According to numerous reports, at least 15 victims were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for gunshot wounds. Six of those victims have been released from the hospital. CNN reports that the remaining victims have been transferred to other hospitals, and at least five are in critical condition.

One of the victims, Keke Smith, a high school senior at Dadeville High School, would have attended The University of Alabama this fall. Amy Jackson, Smith’s cousin, told CNN that Smith was always in good spirits and always kept a smile on her face.

CNN also added that Smith was Dadeville High School’s track team manager. She also helped manage the basketball and football teams.

Another victim, Philstavious Dowdell, excelled on the football, track, and basketball teams, according to Dadeville High School’s track and basketball coach, Michael Taylor.

“Anything put in his hand, God blessed him to be able to do it,” Taylor said to CNN.

CNN reported that Dowdell, the oldest of three siblings, was killed while attending his younger sister’s birthday party.

Recently, Dowdell told Coach Taylor if anything should ever happen to him when he goes to college to take care of his two sisters, Coach Taylor remembered while speaking to CNN.

Dowdell received a football scholarship to play at Jacksonville State University. Coach Taylor described Dowdell as “kind of like the hometown hero.”

Also, Jacksonville State’s head football coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement, cited by CNN, on Sunday that Dowdell was “a great young man with a bright future.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night,” Rodriguez said, cited by CNN.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett did not take questions during the press conferences. Nor did Burkett say if anyone had been arrested or whether or not a suspect was in custody.