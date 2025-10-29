Politics by Mitti Hicks Nation Enters Fourth Week Of Government Shutdown As Senate Fails To Advance Another Bill The final vote on Tuesday was 54 to 45, just six votes shy of the 60 needed to move forward. No new Democrats voted in favor of advancing the legislation.







There appears to be no end in sight as the nation enters the fourth week of a government shutdown. For the now 13th time, the Senate failed to advance a Republican-backed funding bill to end the shutdown, on Tuesday.

The final vote was 54 to 45, just six votes shy of the 60 needed to move forward. No new Democrats voted in favor of advancing the legislation, CBS News reported.

The chaos and unwillingness to negotiate on Capitol Hill are having real-life consequences for everyday Americans, who are deciding between groceries, gas, and other necessities.

“Bills continue to pile up. I have car notes, I have children to feed, I have a family to take care of, I have a mortgage to pay, so it’s a lot of uncertainty,” Anthony Speight, a furloughed employee who works as a grants administrator, told NBC News in an interview.

Government Shutdown Impacts On Everyday Americans

Food banks in the nation’s capital have been filled with lines that wrap around the corner as people miss their full paycheck. Travelers are experiencing more flight disruptions, including cancellations and delays, due to staffing shortages. On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported staffing-related delays that averaged about 20 minutes in Dallas and 40 minutes at Newark Liberty International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to The Associated Press.

“Members of NATCA are facing uncertainty and stress because of the government shutdown,” a statement on the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) read.

NATCA is a labor union and aviation safety organization in the United States that represents over 20,000 air traffic controllers, engineers, and other aviation safety-related professionals.

As the shutdown drags on, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are just days from running out. At least 25 Democratic-led states and Washington, D.C., are now suing the Trump administration to prevent billions of dollars in cuts to the federal food assistance program for more than 42 million Americans. The cuts to SNAP, commonly referred to as food stamps, are expected to begin this weekend.

RELATED CONTENT: Search For Missing Ohio Woman Intensifies; Concerns Mount After Communication Lapse