Tarji Carter, CEO of The Franchise Player, Daylon Goff, founder, It's Just Day Strategic Consulting, Dessie Brown Jr., director of Marketing, Feng Cha Boba Tea Nationwide Black Business Month by Nancy E Williams The 4th Annual ‘Franchise Game’ Symposium Returns To Metro Dallas The Franchise Game has become one of the industry's most respected events.







Returning to the Yum! Brands headquarters in Plano, Texas, for its fourth year is The Franchise Game symposium and expo. Kicking off the event Aug. 13 is the VIP Networking Reception at the Cowboys Club at The Star in Frisco, followed by the main event Aug. 14, which brings together leading franchise executives, successful multi-unit operators, investors, entrepreneurs, and emerging brands for a day of education, networking, and business development.

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Founded by franchise industry veteran Tarji Carter, CEO of The Franchise Player, alongside partners Dessie Brown Jr., director of Marketing for Feng Cha Boba Tea, and Daylon Goff, founder of It’s Just Day Strategic Consulting, The Franchise Game has become one of the industry’s most respected events by creating meaningful opportunities for learning, relationship-building, and business growth.

“The Franchise Game is a unique opportunity to build relationships with professionals you’re simply not going to find at traditional franchise shows,” shares Carter. “We’ve intentionally curated an environment where serious entrepreneurs, experienced operators, and franchise executives come together to share knowledge, explore opportunities, and build meaningful partnerships. This is where real conversations happen and where real deals get done.”

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BLACK ENTERPRISE has covered the event annually since the inaugural Symposium in 2023 and understands the value of sharing with readers who have never attended the event, as well as readers who have, why they should be in attendance.

“Our theme for this year is Franchising for All because for far too long, people have believed franchising was only for the wealthy. The truth is, there are hundreds of franchise opportunities across more than 300 business categories, many requiring far less capital than most people imagine. Our mission is to replace misconceptions with education because opportunity should never be limited by misinformation.”

The Franchise Game is nestled in the middle of Black Business Month, and attendance has become a tradition for business savvy professionals from Texas and across the U.S. With an aim to instruct current and future franchise owners, the educational sessions will cover multiple topics to include, franchise ownership fundamentals, what franchisors look for in qualified candidates, access to capital and funding strategies, franchise law and due diligence, franchise operations and leadership, non-traditional franchise development, real estate, construction, and marketing, and strategic partnerships that accelerate growth.

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This event will include a fireside chat with Johnny Gao and Yan Chen, founders of Feng Cha, sharing how they built one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium boba beverage franchise brands, and recognize Kirk and Coleen Jeter, with the Roland Parrish Impact Award for their extraordinary leadership, entrepreneurial success, and unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for others through their multi-unit ownership of the Wingstop and Crumbl franchise brands. Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event information are available at the Franchise Game-Changer website.

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