Business by Selena Hill Slutty Vegan To Expand In Atlanta And Washington, D.C. With New Franchise Deals Pinky Cole’s plant-based burger brand announced new franchising and strategic partnerships as it enters its next chapter







Just months after Slutty Vegan Founder Aisha ‘Pinky’ Cole Hayes filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the plant-based burger empire revealed plans to expand through new franchise agreements in Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

The Atlanta-based vegan fast-food chain announced it has signed franchise deals in both markets, marking a significant milestone in the company’s transition to a franchise-led growth model. The move comes as the brand seeks to rebuild and scale following a turbulent financial period that included corporate restructuring, store closures, and bankruptcy proceedings, reports 11Alive.

According to a company statement, Cole Hayes said the company is prioritizing partners who not only have business experience but who are also familiar with the cultural identity and impact of the Slutty Vegan brand. Franchise veteran Brandi Forte will lead development efforts in Washington, D.C., a market Cole views as a strategic fit for the brand’s mission and customer base.

“I was intentional about partnering with operators who understand our business and the culture,” Cole Hayes said in a statement, reports WSB-TV Channel 2 – Atlanta.

Franchisees Khadejah Davis and Jamel Douglas will open and operate a new location in Atlanta, becoming the first official Slutty Vegan franchise owners in the restaurant’s hometown. The business partners currently operate Juici Patties locations and have experience scaling restaurant brands, the company said.

“Atlanta is where Slutty Vegan was born, and we’re planting deeper roots here while establishing our presence in D.C.,” Cole Hayes said. “This is bigger than the burgers. We’re creating opportunity and legacy.”

Founded in 2018, Slutty Vegan grew from a food truck into one of the nation’s most recognizable Black-owned restaurant brands. The company became known for its plant-based burgers with provocative names and its ability to attract both vegan and non-vegan customers. At its peak, the brand operated 14 locations around the country and reportedly achieved a valuation of approximately $100 million. However, rapid growth also brought financial challenges.

In March, Cole Hayes filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing debts that included more than $1.2 million owed to the U.S. Small Business Administration and nearly $192,000 in state tax obligations. Despite the filing, Cole has publicly framed bankruptcy as a business tool for restructuring rather than a sign of failure.

“People think that bankruptcy is a bad thing. It is a tool. People use it all the time, so I am tapping into the tool. And I pray that tapping into this tool will relieve me of some of the responsibilities from a company that I no longer own,” Cole Hayes told Page Six.

She added that her business challenges have only made her stronger.

“I’ve made the Time 100 list, the Forbes 1000 list, twice the cover of magazines. I’ve did all of the things. So just because you see bankruptcy and just because you see a little bit of breakdown, don’t ever erase the history of being that girl,” she said.

RELATED CONTENT: Pinky Cole’s Former CFO Indicted on Theft, Forgery, and Money Laundering Charges