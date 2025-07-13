Education by Daniel Johnson Dr. Frank B. Wilderson Jr., Trailblazing Black Psychologist And Educator, Dies At 94 Wilderson Jr. helped shape federal special education policy.







Frank B. Wilderson Jr., a prominent figure in psychology and education research, died on June 17 at age 94 in Minnesota. Throughout his life, he championed the inclusion of marginalized communities. He was a founding member of the National Association of Black Psychologists

According to the University of Minnesota, where Wilderson became the first Black tenure track faculty member in 1962, he is credited with laying the foundation for what would come to be called the Individualized Education Plan, now a standard education practice in public schools across the country. During the course of this work, Wilderson taught elementary educators about various emotional and behavioral disorders that required them to teach students with special needs compassionately..

In addition to this work, Wilderson was a clinical psychologist who is credited as one of the pioneering educators who helped the University of Minnesota to form its own African American Studies Department. During what is referred to as “The Morrill Hall Takeover,” a protest over the hostile treatment of the university’s Black students, in January 1969, Wilderson helped facilitate the agreement that led to the creation of the aforementioned African American Studies Department by the university.

When the university agreed to create the department, Wilderson was asked to become the first Chair of the Committee which would be responsible for implementing the department and educated the students on the critical distinction between an African American Studies program and an official department of the university, which comes with funding and authority that a mere program lacks.

Eventually, Wilderson, who also served on the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities under Lyndon B. Johnson, was tapped by University of Minnesota president Dr. Malcolm Moos to become the university’s vice president of Student Affairs, a role he served with distinction for 14 years before exiting the role as he continued to serve the Greater Minnesota community, working to help fundraise for programs that assisted students with mental and emotional health concerns as well as working to create equitable programs for all students, which he did alongside his wife, Dr. Ida-Lorraine Wilderson who was an administrator with Minneapolis Public Schools.

Later, Dr. Wilderson served as a trustee or a director on the boards of Macalester College, College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University, the University of Saint Thomas (where he assisted in spearheading the creation of their law school), and Breck Preparatory School, on the inaugural Board of The Jeremiah Foundation, as well as serving on the Board of the Bush Foundation for several decades.

According to his obituary, Wilderson was preceded in death by his beloved wife and college sweetheart Dr. Ida-Lorraine Jules Wilderson, whom he met when the two were undergraduate students at Louisiana’s Xavier University, the only Catholic HBCU in the nation.

Wilderson is survived by his son, Dr. Frank Benjamin Wilderson, III; his daughter Fawn Elizabeth Wilderson; daughter Amy Althea Wilderson Cousin; his son, Wayne Henry Wilderson, and six grandchildren, Reba Wilderson, Maarya Cousin, Shaa’ya Cousin, Ijaaz Cousin, Manaal Cousin, and Esau Cousin. He is also survived by his great-granddaughters, Violet Ruby Johnson, Bontle Wilderson, and Zoe Eden Wilderson, as well as by many relatives and dear friends.

On July 10, Wilderson was honored via a Celebration of Life Service, held at Minneapolis’ Basilica of St. Mary, and instead of sending flowers, the family requested that resources be donated to either the Saint Vincent DePaul Shoe and Coat Ministry, which is sponsored by The Basilica of Saint Mary or to Xavier University of Louisiana.

