Atlanta Radio Host Frank Ski Announces Son’s Death From Longtime Illness

Atlanta media personality Frank Ski has announced his son’s death following a long-term liver illness. The young man, Jarrett, suffered from Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis.

Frank Ski revealed the news to his social media on May 12. Alongside a montage of photos from Jarrett’s life, Frank Ski touched on the “unwavering courage” of his eldest son.

“As many of you know, Jarrett bravely battled health issues with unwavering courage and grace,” shared Frank Ski, whose real name is Franklin Rodriguez. “Despite his challenges, he brought immense joy and love into our lives and touched the hearts of all who knew him. He will be forever cherished and remembered for his strength, resilience, and the light he brought into the world.”

He added Jarrett’s last words to him on May 10, which were, “Dad, Hold my hand. I love You.” However, his final days occurred at Johns Hopkins hospital, where he entered the Intensive Care Unit.

Frank Ski has documented Jarrett’s health journey in the past. In 2021, the then 31-year-old desperately needed a new liver as his health declined. He received an emergency liver transplant in 2022, where his father posted about his recovery from the procedure.

Liver disease continues to disproportionately impact Black men. According to the Office of Minority Health, Black men are 60% more likely to have liver or intrahepatic bile duct cancer. The health source also detailed how Black people make up the largest minority group in need of transplants.

Despite his untimely death, Jarrett is remembered by his father and loved ones. The radio show host also wrote a message to his eldest child.

“My first son. Though you are no longer with us, your spirit will forever live on in our hearts,” wrote Frank Ski. “You brought joy, laughter, and love into our lives, and your absence leaves an indelible void in our family. Rest peacefully, son, until we meet again.”

