News by Lauren Nutall The Frank Ski Kids Foundation Announces Planet Green Scholars For the first time since the program's establishment, the organization opened the application pool to students around the country.









The Frank Ski Kids Foundation has invited ten students on an all-expense paid trip to the Great Barrier Reef as part of its 2024 Planet Green Science Expedition, according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Students Jayla Nicholas, Austin Gill, Amiel Atwater-Grey, Zayda Sanda, Ava McCune, Jason Adeyemi, Laila Coleman, Neil Sethi, Valeria Gonzales, and Namir Gaskin were selected as this year’s scholars. The week-long immersive adventure will take place from June 17 to June 26.

While on the expedition, participants will study the impact that climate change has on the environment and expand their knowledge of environmental conservation.

Each applicant was required to write an essay explaining the Great Barrier Reef’s significance in the Earth’s ecosystem and read their submission before a panel of judges at Howard University and the Georgia Aquarium.

Since its inception 20 years ago, the Frank Ski Kids Foundation has offered young people the opportunity to develop crucial life skills through its hands-on educational voyages. Though it was previously limited to Georgia residents, this year, the Planet Green Science Expedition opened its application cycle to children from around the country.

Founder and Executive Director Frank Ski spoke about the program’s mission and intended impact. “We believe every child deserves the opportunity to explore the world and learn from its wonders,” he said.

According to the organization’s website, the FSKF presents kids with opportunities to learn about different subjects such as science, technology, athletics, and the arts outside of a traditional classroom.

“This contest is more than just a trip; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Ski continued. “The yearly expeditions inspire young minds, cultivate a love for learning, and empower future generations to become responsible stewards of our planet.”

Beyond the Planet Green Science Expedition, the Frank Ski Kids Foundation also offers international art tours for young people and an annual athletic youth bowl for disadvantaged children. Donations to help fund the trip to the Great Barrier Reef, including flights, passports, meals, lodging, and apparel, can be made at frankskikids.org.

