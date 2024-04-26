‘Freak Accident’ On Set of Eddie Murphy-Keke Palmer Movie Prompts OSHA Investigation

A “freak accident” on the set of Eddie Murphy’s upcoming film with Keke Palmer and other A-listers has led to an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Murphy, Palmer, and the film’s main cast are all safe from the incident that occurred Saturday, April 20, in Atlanta, Deadline reports. However, multiple crew members are said to have suffered injuries in the form of bumps, bruises, and broken bones.

The accident took place “during a rehearsed 2nd unit action sequence,” an Amazon MGM Studios rep confirmed. “Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned.”

“It wasn’t even a complicated or dangerous stunt,” an insider revealed.

The accident occurred after an armored truck reportedly got “locked up” and hit an SUV. The New York Times obtained cell phone footage of the accident. Two people were hospitalized and several others were injured.

The video shows an armored truck pulling up alongside an SUV before swerving into it. Both vehicles were sent off the road into a grassy area The armored truck rolled on top of the SUV, flipping both vehicles before landing upright. The end of the video shows a person’s body hanging limply out of the armored truck door.

“We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” the Amazon Studios rep said. “The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

Murphy and Palmer have been busy filming their Amazon Studios film The Pickup, which also stars Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Marshawn Lynch. The Tim Story-directed film follows a man (Murphy) who gets involved in a heist attempt while pursuing a woman’s affections.