Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards 'Freak Off' Participant Apologizes For His Role In Cassie's Trauma







A male escort is apologizing for his role in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura’s, exploitation.

The male escort, identified as “Don,” expressed his ignorance of Ventura’s turmoil. During the trial, Ventura gave testimony about sex acts she participated in with escorts, called “freak offs.” Don was one of those escorts. Yet, he did not know Ventura was sometimes an unwilling participant. In an interview with People, he expressed his heartfelt apologies.

“I would do everything in my power to explain how sorry I was that I was a part of a situation that she’s going to view as a nightmare for the rest of her life,” he told the publication. “I wish I had some type of inkling of what was actually going on so that I could not be a participant.”

The participant in the freak-off says that Ventura was not the only one of Diddy’s women with whom he was involved. On the stand, Ventura and a woman identified as “Jane” professed their willingness to engage in sexual activities to make the mogul happy. Yet, they claim Combs also used nefarious means to coerce them, including violence and blackmail. However, Don says as a family member and man with multiple women in his life, he feels complicit in their trauma.

“Even though in my experience they seemed as willing participants, I know that there’s a difference between going through what you went through in private and then putting on a good face for your partner because this is what your partner is enjoying — and you want to bring that type of joy to [your] partner, but it may not be something that you’re necessarily comfortable with,” he told People.

The violence against Ventura has been proven. Before Combs was put on trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, 2016 security footage of the rapper violently attacking Ventura surfaced. The prosecution used the footage of the assault to emphasize Combs’s violent tendencies. However, the violence, along with Cassie and Jane’s testimony, was not enough to convince a jury to convict.

On July 2, Combs received a split verdict on his charges. While exonerated on the trafficking and racketeering charges, he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He is currently being held in custody while awaiting sentencing on Oct. 3.

