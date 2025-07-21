Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Gospel Great Fred Hammond Now Honorary Member Of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Hammond is known for paving the way for the urban praise movement.







A Gospel music legend will join a new brotherhood in the Black community. Fred Hammond has been inducted as an honorary member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated.

Hammond received the honor during the fraternity’s 2025 International Conclave in Tampa, Florida. Known for his pioneering career in the gospel industry, Hammond’s achievement has been further solidified through this grand recognition. Watch The Yard and the fraternity’s official Instagram confirmed Hammond’s induction on social media.

The fraternity extended honorary membership to Hammond as a dynamic voice in the gospel and overall music industries. Getting his start as a bassist for gospel group The Winans, he went on to take part in several other groups such as Commissioned and Radical For Christ. He also produced and released several solo albums throughout his 40-year career. According to his website, he has sold over 8 million records with his timeless hits like “Let the Praise Begin.”

Hammond is most known for paving the way for the contemporary gospel sound. The Grammy winner incorporated R&B and hip-hop elements into his songs, expanding gospel to a wider audience through the urban praise and worship movement. Beyond his artistry, Hammond has worked to uplift vulnerable communities through ministry and mentorship.

Hammonds now reigns as part of the 2025 class of honorary inductees. His new brothers include a mix of legendary entertainers, civic leaders, and public figures. This includes civil rights leader Dr. Howard Fuller, rapper Edward “Special Ed” Archer, singer and actor Leon Robinson, as well as NFL player and academic Dr. George Koonce, among others.

“We’re excited to welcome this class of honorary members to the Phi Beta Sigma Brotherhood,” said Chris V. Rey, J.D., International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. “Their professional achievements and community service engagement make them perfect candidates for Honorary Membership.”

Hammond remains a revered figure in gospel music, as his legacy extends to the fraternity’s own history of excellence.

