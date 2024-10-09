Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Big Freedia Wants To Bring The Bounce To Gospel Music, ‘God Does Everything For A Reason’ "Big Freedia Means Business" is back for Season 2 and Freedia is ready to go gospel.







Big Freedia is back with an all-new season of her hit reality show Big Freedia Means Business; and this season, the bounce queen is going gospel.

In season 2, Freedia and her team dive into new business ventures, music projects, writing a children’s book, and an unexpected move into gospel music. The New Orleans legend offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at her journey to manage multiple thriving businesses, lead her team, and balance her personal life.

Big Freedia’s hustle knows no bounds, even when a business venture hits a snag. This season, Freedia doubles down on successful projects like her Royal Bud cannabis line, Shade Sunglasses, and the ongoing development of the Big Freedia Hotel. Additionally, a new gospel album and exciting collaborations are in the pipeline.

“Lots of fun things,” Freedia told BLACK ENTERPRISE about the new season. “Still dealing with all of the businesses that Big Freedia has going on.”

“The makeup brand, the shades by Big Freedia. We’re dealing with the cannabis also. We’re also dealing with Hotel Freedia and, you know, I’m also working on my new gospel project.”

Season 1 saw Freedia share her dream of opening a boutique hotel in her hometown of New Orleans. But as season 2 premieres, the hardest twerkin’ diva is still hard at work on bringing the hotel to life. She admitted to facing challenges that have delayed the hotel’s launch.

“It has been a few challenges with that, but we are still working hard, countless days and countless hours, to make that happen and to get my dream hotel open,” she shared.

Now, Freedia aims to defy expectations and critics by releasing her first-ever gospel album. As an LGBTQ+ bounce music icon, shifting to the gospel is a bold move, but it’s one the Grammy-winning artist felt called to pursue after feeling God placed it on her heart.

“God does everything for a reason. He put this on my heart,” Freedia explained. “I had a spiritual awakening one day. Here in New Orleans. And I think that it is just time for me to give God the glory and the praise that he so much deserves for just keeping me so long in the game of music and the longevity.”

Freedia continued, “I just want to give back to God what he has given to me. And I think right now, the world needs this more than ever. A lot of people are going through hard times and hardships. I think that this gospel project and this gospel album will definitely lift up people’s spirit in many different ways.”

Famous for her high-energy bounce music, Freedia is no stranger to gospel, having been raised in the church. She’s eager to reconnect with her roots and create music that uplifts people on a deeper level.

“This is where I grew up. This is my background. So I’m very much aware of what to do and how to do it,” Freedia declared. I’m just going back and taking it back to the roots. And I think that people will be very excited to hear what I have in store.”

Season 2 of Big Freedia Means Business features guest appearances from Grammy-winning artist Macy Gray, Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tamar Braxton, and Billy Porter, featured on Freedia’s gospel album and Cimafunk.

Press play below for the full interview and catch Big Freedia Means Business season 2 on Fuse and Fuse+

