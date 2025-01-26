Sports by Daniel Johnson Track Legend Fred Newhouse, Former Olympic Gold Medalist, Dies At 76 He won both a silver and a gold medal in the 1976 Olympics.







Fred Newhouse, a member of the United States 1976 gold medal winning 4×400 meter relay team, died on Jan. 20 at the age of 76. Newhouse, who graduated from Prairie View A&M, also won an individual silver medal at the 1976 Olympic Games for the 400m race.

According to Sports Illustrated, Newhouse earned a degree in electrical engineering from Prairie View, where he also became a three-time All-American and National Champion.

Following his matriculation from Prairie View, he earned his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington.

Notably, following his days as a track athlete, Newhouse became the first Black referee for the renowned Texas Relays in 2004, and due to his contributions to the sport in the State of Texas, was inducted into the Texas Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame in 2014.

USA Track & Field mourns the loss of Fred Newhouse, a stalwart figure in track and field. ♥️



During his athletic career, Newhouse won 1976 Olympic gold in the 4×400 and silver in the 400. Following athletic retirement, he held positions on the USOPC board and as the USATF… pic.twitter.com/TpZm3llNFS — USATF (@usatf) January 23, 2025

The Southwestern Athletic Conference mourns the loss of PVAMU Track and Field Legend Fred Newhouse. We send sincere heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/UHbGujeVj1 — Southwestern Athletic Conference (@theswac) January 21, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that the Prairie View A&M Foundation announces the passing of Fredrick Vaughan 'Fred' Newhouse, a beloved founding member of the Foundation, dedicated leader, and lifelong advocate for Prairie View A&M University.



🙏🏽💜🙏🏽: https://t.co/AIF8MfF1K9 pic.twitter.com/Ytqs7lfZS3 — PVAMF (@PVAMF) January 24, 2025

In addition to his induction into the Texas Track and Field Coaches Hall of Fame, Newhouse was also inducted into the USA Track and Field Officials Hall of Fame and was given the Heliodoro and Patricia Rico Lifetime Achievement Award from the same body.

According to Dr. Donetta Goodall, the Chair of the Prairie View A&M Foundation, Newhouse’s legacy at Prairie View will stand the test of time.

“Fred Newhouse was a pillar of our community whose unwavering commitment to Prairie View A&M University will be remembered for generations to come,” Dr. Goodall said. “He was not only a leader but a source of inspiration to everyone who had the honor of working with him. His legacy will continue to guide the Foundation as we build upon the foundation he helped establish.”

That legacy includes having an award, the Humanitarian Award, created by the then-dean of the College of Engineering, Austin Greauz, in 1970.

As Newhouse told the story to 1876 in 2020, “School was out, people were leaving, and Austin Greaux, dean of the College of Engineering, called me to his office. He told me, ‘I want to give you an award. You didn’t meet the criteria for the other awards that we give in the Engineering Department, but I felt after watching you for four years that you deserve an award.’

Newhouse continued, “So, he created one for me, and he gave me a plaque. He called it the Humanitarian Award. I valued him saying that much more than I valued being selected as Athlete of the Year. For him to single me out for what I call ‘making a difference in someone else’s life’ changed the course of my own life. It made me think differently about what’s really important.”

Newhouse’s family, including his beloved wife Rhonda, are asking that instead of flowers, that donations be made to the Rhonda & Fred Newhouse Endowed Scholarship Fund, which has provided support and opportunities to numerous Prairie View A&M students throughout its lifetime.

