Meet Frederick Haynes III – Jasmine Crockett’s Pastor Eyeing Her Congressional Seat

The country is getting ready to become familiar with Frederick Haynes III, the Dallas, Texas, pastor who won the Democratic primary for the state’s 30th Congressional District, once overseen by former Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

The senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church, with a congregation of more than 13,000 members, will be the Democratic nominee for Congress from the 30th District in November, CBS News reported, replacing former Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who lost her bid for U.S. Senate to state Rep. James Talarico. The well-known faith leader, who is also Crockett’s pastor, is known for his civil rights and social justice issues in North Texas and hopes to bring focus on issues like economic opportunity, voting rights, and criminal justice reform to the Senate floor.

Haynes is already receiving some support on social media, particularly for his stance on the Israeli-Palestine conflict. Social media users posted a clip from a 2023 sermon where he spoke out against Israel and admitted that most want to support the country so they won’t get in trouble. “Well, I’m here to get in trouble,” he said with the #FreePalestine hashtag attached.

Jasmine Crockett’s replacement in the House pic.twitter.com/6v9uXrXYNA — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 4, 2026

Others seem excited for Haynes to be highlighted on the national stage. @JEFordNCTOY, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., celebrated his fraternity brother’s victory and said, “he is about that business. Always has been.”

Rest of the world about to “discover” Rev. Dr. Freddy Haynes. And he is about that business. Always has been. There goes an Alpha man 🤙🏿 — James E. Ford, PhD ❤️🔱🖤 (@JEFordNCTOY) March 4, 2026

While social media pushed back on Crockett’s support of Israel, Haynes once took a different approach to it, saying that it’s okay for leaders to think differently. “Every leader approaches things differently, and I greatly respect Congresswoman Crockett’s work and approach,” Haynes said of Crockett, who endorsed him, according to The Intercept.

“My worldview and my positions are deeply rooted in my community, and the struggles I see those around me experiencing on a daily basis. Our community is justice-minded here in Dallas.”

While running on the Democratic ticket, the 65-year-old pastor is put in the category of a progressive leader, added to a roster of leaders like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

Prior to his victory, Haynes said during this intricate political climate, it’s time for a change, saying that Democrats have dropped the ball. “Dems have let us down. The wolves of hunger, fascism, and injustice are at our door, and what does the Democratic establishment have to offer in response — strongly worded letters?” he said.

“Our community deserves better than this: they deserve leadership that will fight for them with the courage and commitment that this moment requires.”

