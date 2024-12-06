Parents Of 14-Year-Old “FreeFall” Victim Receive $310M ‘Band Aid’ Settlement

The family of Tyre Sampson won a $310 million verdict from Funtime Handels GmbH. after the 14-year-old fell to his death on an amusement park ride in March 2022.

Funtime Handels GmbH. is the Austrian manufacturer the jury held liable for faulty construction of the ride, the Orlando FreeFall.

“This verdict is a step forward in holding corporations accountable for the safety of their products,” said Ben Crump, an attorney for teh family. “The jury’s decision confirms what we have long argued: Tyre’s death was the result of blatant negligence and a failure to prioritize safety over profits.”

Sampson’s father, Yarnell, tearfully spoke to reporters about his feelings after the Dec. 5 verdict.

“Ain’t no money going to solve this problem,” he said. “It won’t solve it; it’ll put a band-aid on it, maybe. But every day I wake up, and I still can’t see him.”

According to investigators, Sampson’s death was the result of an equipment malfunction. He was visiting ICON Park in Orlando on spring break with his Missouri football team when he decided to ride the Orlando FreeFall. The attraction hoists riders 400 feet into the air then plummets toward the ground.

Sampson weighed 383 pounds. The ride’s limit was 285 pounds and had no seat belts, according to the lawsuit. While suspended in the air, Sampson’s restraints released, causing the young man to fall at least 100 feet from the ride.

After Sampson’s death, Icon Park decided to permanently close FreeFall.

“We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall,” said an Icon Park representative.

The ride’s manufacturer did not send a representative to court, NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando reported. No attorney was listed in court records.

